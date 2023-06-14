Cage Fury Fighting Championships will return to Atlantic City on Friday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and will feature two southern Ocean County fighters on the card.

CJ LaFragola, who starred in three sports at St. Joseph High School and went on to do the same at the NCAA Division I level, will make his professional debut in mixed martial arts at CFFC 120. He will compete on the preliminary card, which starts at 7 p.m. in the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

The main card will start at 9 p.m. and include Luke Fernandez, a Lacey Township High School graduate who made his debut in March.

The main event will feature Vilson Ndregjoni (7-3), of Albania, defending the bantamweight title against Wendel Araujo (7-3), of Brazil. The fights will stream on UFC Fight Pass.

LaFragola, 26, of Little Egg Harbor Township, will take on Aaron Walker (1-0; Orlando, Florida). LaFragola, listed at 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds, went 5-0 in an amateur career that began in May 2021.

LaFragola was the 2014-15 Press Male Athlete of the Year as a senior. He led the Wildcats’ football team to an undefeated season and a state championship, placed second at the state individual wrestling tournament and led the Cape-Atlantic League in home runs in baseball.

"I’m so excited to be making my pro debut, not only for an amazing promotion like CFFC, but also in front of my home town crowd in AC," LaFragola said Wednesday. "I’ve been training for AC since high school with (high school state championships) being there, and now it’s coming full circle."

"I'm fighting for more than myself in that cage Friday," he added.

He went on to star as a wrestler at Brown University. There, he reached the NCAA Tournament three times. After graduating in 2019, he went to Sacred Heart University, where he played football in the fall and baseball in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 spring season. He spent the past two years as an assistant wrestling coach at Drexel.

Fernandez, 27, won his CFFC pro debut with an uppercut KO over Derik Overstreet at CFFC 217 on March 31. He will face Jesse Romans (1-0; Williamstown, Kentucky) on the main card Friday.

Fernandez wrestled at Lacey and went on to wrestle at D-III Elizabethtown College. He made his MMA debut in October 2020.

The 6-foot, 204.5-pound Fernandez won CFFC's NextGen Championship, going 6-0 as an amateur.

Tickets for Friday start at $60. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. To purchase, visit cffc.tv.