Boxing to return to Boardwalk Hall for first card in 3 years

Thomas LaManna started his boxing promoting and fighting careers in Atlantic City.

The 2011 Millville High School graduate (31-5-1, 13 KOs) has fought 20 times in the resort, and is still an active fighter. LaManna also started a company, Rising Star Promotions, which has staged cards at The Claridge and Showboat hotels from 2016 to 2019.

The Millville-based company last staged a card in Atlantic City on July 20, 2019.

That drought ends Saturday.

Rising Star, with the Atlantic City Sports Commission, is staging the Boardwalk Boxing: Rising Star Series Round I card at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall's Adrian Phillips Ballroom. The 11-bout card starts at 7 p.m. Weigh-ins are 1 p.m. Friday at the Showboat.

This will be the first fight at Boardwalk Hall since April 13, 2019.

"We are definitely excited," said LaManna, noting he had stepped back from promoting to focus more on his boxing career, fighting for the World Boxing Association middleweight title last May, losing to Erislandy Lara.

"Everyone has been going through some sort of crazy twists and turns with the pandemic throughout the last couple of years. Since then, I have taken a break from boxing and contemplating retiring. I was contemplating giving it all up. But the hunger and drive to compete is still there. But for now, it feels great to come back.

"And what better way than to come back strong at Boardwalk Hall?"

Eleven bouts are scheduled for Saturday, including the eight-round main event featuring Greg Outlaw (9-1, 4 KOs), of Maryland, against Jonathan Montrel (12-0, 7 KOs), of New Orleans, for the WBA-NABA Gold junior welterweight title.

Atlantic City's super-middleweight DeCarlo Perez (18-6-1, 6 KOs) is scheduled to have a six-round bout against Rance Ward (6-3-1, 2 KOs), of Houma, Louisiana. Perez, 31, fought last September for the first time in three years.

Rising Star is run by LaManna, his mother, Debra LaManna and Linwood's Mike Brestle. The first card they promoted was Dec. 5, 2015, Thomas LaManna said. He wanted to start the company after he was released after his first defeat. Not having a promoter and having nothing to do, he become a promoter himself to help others.

"I want to bring light, positivity and opportunity to these young fighters," said Thomas LaManna, 30, of Millville. "It all starts Saturday. It's great to be back in Atlantic City. It feels good. It feels good. It feels great, honestly. I'm just looking forward to putting on a great show."

Boardwalk Hall hosted some of boxing's biggest fighters, including Mike Tyson, Arturo Gatti, George Foreman, Bernard Hopkins, Tommy Morrison and Sergey Kovalev. Atlantic City was once a major boxing town in general, and there is a Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. But it has not been the same in recent years.

But there are still fights in the resort.

For the first time in two years, a world championship boxing fight was held in the resort at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in January. And now another championship card returns Saturday.

LaManna said people should come out and support these young fighters, some of whom haven't been in the ring since the pandemic started. So, the fighters are "eager to fight, and I just want it to be special for them with having supporters seeing them in action firsthand," he said.

LaManna is known as "Cornflake" in the boxing community and he's not finished fighting either as he plans to return in August after getting married in June.

"It is a start of a new series, and new opportunities for these fighters," LaManna said. "It's not about me or Rising Star, it's about these fighters. Saturday's event will be the start of something special, and from top to bottom all 11 bouts will be highly competitive and evenly matched. ... It's called the Rising Stars Series because these are truly rising stars in the making."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.