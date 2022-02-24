Boardwalk Hall to host 10-fight boxing card March 26

Press staff reports
A 10-fight card featuring several New Jersey boxers is scheduled for March 26 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Boxing has largely been absent from Atlantic City since pandemic-related shutdowns began in March 2020. On Jan. 24, Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa hosted an eight-fight card that included the World Boxing Council featherweight title bout between Gary Russell Jr. and Mark Magsayo.
The first fight in the the Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall is scheduled for 7 p.m. In the eight-round main event, bantamweight Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez (10-0, 5 KOs), who lives in Newark and is from Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, will take on Frank "El Castigador" Gonzalez (9-2, 4 KOs), of Miami.
ATLANTIC CITY — Christina Pope remembers coming here in the late 1980s and early '90s to wat…
Welterweight “Sharp Shooter” Greg Outlaw (9-1, 4KOs), of Washington, will fight an eight-rounder against Jonathan Montrel (12-0, 7 KOs), of New Orleans. Also for eight rounds, Atlantic City super middleweight Decarlo Perez (19-6-1, 7 KOs) will take on DeVaun Lee (10-8-1, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York.
Junior welterweight: Dan Murray (5-5), of Lanoka Harbor, vs. Michael Hughes (2-1, 1 KO) of New York, six rounds Super featherweight: Gabriel Gerna (pro debut for 2021 New Jersey Golden Gloves champion), of Piscataway, vs. David Ashely (0-1), of South Carolina, four rounds Other fighters on the card include John Leonardo (6-0-1, 4 KOs) of Manalapan; middleweight Zach “The Kid” Dubnoff (4-2, 2 KOs) of Springfield; junior welterweight Kurt Scoby (6-0, 4 KOs) of New York; flyweight Andy Dominquez (5-0, 3 KOs), of Las Vegas; and heavyweight Travorus Barnes (4-0, 3 KOs), of New Orleans
Rising Star Promotions, led by former Millville middleweight contender Thomas LaManna, is promoting the card with the Atlantic City Sports Commission.
Tickets are $65 and available through
ticketmaster.com.
PHOTOS Boxing returns to Borgata for first time in 15 years
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
012422-pac-spt-boxing
Featherweight boxers Tugstsogt Nyambayar, left, and Sakaria Lukas, a late substitute, go at it during their bout Saturday night at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. The fight ended in a split-decision draw.
MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts). Pasillas, hoisted on the shoulders of a teammate, after having one the bout.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa hosted its first boxing card since 2007 and Atlantic City’s first major championship bout since January 2020 on Saturday night.
MATTHEW STRABUK photos, FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Subriel Matias stands over Petros Ananyan fight at Borgata
Subriel Matias stands over Petros Ananyan during their nationally televised super lightweight fight Saturday night at Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. Matias won by a ninth-round TKO.
Amanda Westcott,/SHOWTIME, Provided
Subriel Matias, left, and Petros Ananyan fight at Borgata
Subriel Matias, left, and Petros Ananyan slug it out during their nationally televised super lightweight fight Saturday night at Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. Matias won by a ninth-round TKO.
Amanda Westcott,/SHOWTIME, Provided
Borgata boxing
A bout on the fight card Saturday night at Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.
Amanda Westcott,/SHOWTIME, Provided
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
Stassi
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
A lively crowd on its feet while cheering during one of the card’s eight fights.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
Pete, left, and Gary Corriero, of Tuckerton, await the main event. "It's good to see boxing coming back here," said Gary, who is Pete's father.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
Tugstsogt Nyambayar, left, and Sakaria Lukas slug it out in a 10-round featherweight bout Saturday night at Borgata.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts). Peter Stassi from Old Bridge (center) came with a friend to watch the action.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
012422-pac-spt-boxing
On January 22 2022, In Atlantic City, Borgata Casino hosts its first boxing fight card since 2007. One of the Showtime televised fights is the 10 round Featherweight bout between Tugstsogt Nyambayar (black shorts) and Vic Pasillas (camo shorts).
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.