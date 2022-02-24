 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boardwalk Hall to host 10-fight boxing card March 26

Thrill of victory

Atlantic City boxer DeCarlo Perez rejoices while referee Earl Brown raises his hand in victory after a Sept. 9, 2018, fight at Showboat Atlantic City. Perez is among the fighters who will be in action March 26 at Boardwalk Hall.

 PRESS ARCHIVES

A 10-fight card featuring several New Jersey boxers is scheduled for March 26 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Boxing has largely been absent from Atlantic City since pandemic-related shutdowns began in March 2020. On Jan. 24, Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa hosted an eight-fight card that included the World Boxing Council featherweight title bout between Gary Russell Jr. and Mark Magsayo. 

The first fight in the the Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall is scheduled for 7 p.m. In the eight-round main event, bantamweight Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez (10-0, 5 KOs), who lives in Newark and is from Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, will take on Frank "El Castigador" Gonzalez (9-2, 4 KOs), of Miami.  

Welterweight “Sharp Shooter” Greg Outlaw (9-1, 4KOs), of Washington, will fight an eight-rounder against Jonathan Montrel (12-0, 7 KOs), of New Orleans. Also for eight rounds, Atlantic City super middleweight Decarlo Perez (19-6-1, 7 KOs) will take on DeVaun Lee (10-8-1, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York.

The card also includes:

  • Junior welterweight: Dan Murray (5-5), of Lanoka Harbor, vs. Michael Hughes (2-1, 1 KO) of New York, six rounds
  • Super featherweight: Gabriel Gerna (pro debut for 2021 New Jersey Golden Gloves champion), of Piscataway, vs. David Ashely (0-1), of South Carolina, four rounds
  • Other fighters on the card include John Leonardo (6-0-1, 4 KOs) of Manalapan; middleweight Zach “The Kid” Dubnoff (4-2, 2 KOs) of Springfield; junior welterweight Kurt Scoby (6-0, 4 KOs) of New York; flyweight Andy Dominquez (5-0, 3 KOs), of Las Vegas; and heavyweight Travorus Barnes (4-0, 3 KOs), of New Orleans

Rising Star Promotions, led by former Millville middleweight contender Thomas LaManna, is promoting the card with the Atlantic City Sports Commission.

Tickets are $65 and available through ticketmaster.com.

