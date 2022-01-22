Big-time boxing returns to Atlantic City, and fans love every second of it

ATLANTIC CITY — Christina Pope remembers coming here in the late 1980s and early '90s to watch boxing legends such as Mike Tyson, George Foreman and Evander Holyfield.
Thrilling, intense brawls were plentiful, and world titles were won and lost at (now Jim Whelan) Boardwalk Hall and the casino showrooms. Boxing was a major deal in Atlantic City — and it still is as the sport's roots here run deep, reflected by the existence of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame.
However, boxing is not as high profile anywhere as it was decades ago.
For the first time in two years, a world championship boxing fight was held in the resort Saturday night at Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa. Eight bouts were held, including the World Boxing Council featherweight title fight between defending champion Gary Russell Jr. and Mark Magsayo.
Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) beat Russell (31-2, 18 KOs) on a majority decision, but throughout the evening the action in the ring was only half the excitement. Fans eager to welcome boxing back contributed greatly to a throwback fight night atmosphere.
"We are excited to come back to Atlantic City, and hopefully they can build it back up some more because it really is a nice place to visit," said Pope, who attended the fights with her family to cheer on and support nephew Max Garland, who won the card's first fight by TKO.
"It kind of fell off after (the 1980s and '90s)," said Pope, who is from Maryland and had not been to a fight in the resort in "at least 10 years. I love it here."
Fans of the sport want more championship boxing here, and they made that clear with an electric atmosphere, the kind felt regularly years ago. Mist poured out of the ceilings, and lights shone bright on the ring. Fans were seated all around the showroom, and the many seats filled as the night unfolded.
There were near-capacity crowds (at least 500-plus) when the three main fights, televised nationally on Showtime, started. Music played between rounds, and the crowd's cheers and chants after big hits were contagious.
"It's a great location," said Gary Corriero, of Tuckerton, who was watching with his son, Pete, one row from the action. "It's nice to have it back. It really is."
Gary and Pete are big fans of boxing and watch fights on television.
"It's good to see boxing coming back here," said the elder Corriero. "It's good to see some competitive fights. We enjoy it. I think they should do more big fights here."
Borgata had not held a boxing card since Nov. 15, 2007, when then-WBO featherweight champion Juan Guzman earned a unanimous decision.
Showtime televised the top three fights Saturday, which included lightweights Subriel Matias and Petros Ananyan and featherweights Tugstsogt Nyambayar and Vic Pasillas as well as the main event.
"It really is (a big area for boxing). Atlantic City has a long and storied history," said Stephen Espinoza, president of Showtime Sports. "Literally, the biggest fighters in the sport have come through here. It has been a little bit dry lately."
Finances have been up and down in the resort, and boxing has "followed the fortunes of the town," Espinoza said.
"But I think Atlantic City is at an interesting place," he added. "I think that Atlantic City can help boxing, and boxing can help Atlantic City. … You have the casinos. You have the atmosphere. I think this could be the start of a very positive time for Atlantic City and boxing.
"I think the prospects of Atlantic City getting more big fights are very good."
The 12-round bout between Russell Jr. and Magsayo was the first championship bout held in the resort since Claressa Shields won the women’s WBC and World Boxing Organization welterweight belts at Ocean Casino Resort on Jan. 10, 2020.
Isiah Hankins, of Bergen County, and Louis McCray, of the Bronx borough of New York, were at that event. And when the cousins heard about Saturday's fight card, they made sure they attended. Both of them love boxing, and have seen other fights in the resort.
Before Saturday, the last men’s championship fight in Atlantic City was Nov. 24, 2018, when Dmitry Bivol won the World Boxing Association light-heavyweight title.
"I think they should have more fights here in Atlantic City," Hankins, 35 said. "They always cater to the bigger arenas. It's cool to have a smaller, more intimate event here."
McCray, 46, said, "Everyone seems excited. And the fighters came to fight."
Boxing can still be found in Atlantic City, but not like it used to be when legends like Tyson and Holyfield competed. The Showboat Atlantic City Hotel hosted four cards in the last year, but they were not championship or big-purse fights. In the early 1980s, Atlantic City would host over 150 fight cards per year.
Peter Stassi, who was sitting two rows from the ring with his friends, watched Holyfield in the resort and followed his entire career. It's why Stassi attended Saturday's fights.
Holyfield's son, Evan Holyfield, fought on the undercard, winning by unanimous decision. Stassi said he's played golf with Holyfield, so it meant a lot to watch the former heavyweight champion's son win.
"It's great," Stassi said. "I love it. It's a great place. It died out, but now it's coming back."
PHOTOS Boxing returns to Borgata for first time in 15 years
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
Subriel Matias stands over Petros Ananyan fight at Borgata
Subriel Matias, left, and Petros Ananyan fight at Borgata
Borgata boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
012422-pac-spt-boxing
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.