Big-time boxing returns to Atlantic City, and fans love every second of it

Showtime televised the top three fights Saturday, which included lightweights Subriel Matias and Petros Ananyan and featherweights Tugstsogt Nyambayar and Vic Pasillas as well as the main event.

"It really is (a big area for boxing). Atlantic City has a long and storied history," said Stephen Espinoza, president of Showtime Sports. "Literally, the biggest fighters in the sport have come through here. It has been a little bit dry lately."

Finances have been up and down in the resort, and boxing has "followed the fortunes of the town," Espinoza said.

"But I think Atlantic City is at an interesting place," he added. "I think that Atlantic City can help boxing, and boxing can help Atlantic City. … You have the casinos. You have the atmosphere. I think this could be the start of a very positive time for Atlantic City and boxing.

"I think the prospects of Atlantic City getting more big fights are very good."

The 12-round bout between Russell Jr. and Magsayo was the first championship bout held in the resort since Claressa Shields won the women’s WBC and World Boxing Organization welterweight belts at Ocean Casino Resort on Jan. 10, 2020.