top story

A.C. fighter among the winners as boxing returns to Boardwalk Hall for first time since 2019

032722-pac-spt-boxing

Decarlo Perez, right, of Atlantic City, fights his way to victory against Rance Ward, of Louisiana, in a 168-pound bout at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall's Adrian Phillips Theater in Atlantic City on Saturday night.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

A first-round technical knockout in the main event and a victory by a local fighter highlighted the return of boxing to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday night.

Greg "Sharp Shooter" Outlaw defeated Jonathan "John Boy" Montrel with a TKO 1 minute, 14 seconds into the opening round of their fight for the WBA-NABA Gold junior welterweight title. Outlaw, of Bowie, Maryland, improved to 10-1 (5 KOs). Montrel, from New Orleans, fell to 12-1 (7 KOs).

The fight was one of 10 in the Adrian Phillips Theater on a card put together by Rising Star Promotions, based in Millville and led in part by 2011 Millville High School graduate Thomas LaManna, and the Atlantic City Sports Commission. Largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the first boxing card held at Boardwalk Hall since April 13, 2019. It was also the first Rising Star fights in Atlantic City since July 20, 2019.

In the co-main event, Omar Salem (11-1, 4 KOs), of Brooklyn, New York, won a six-round super middleweight fight by unanimous decision over Christopher Brooker (16-10, 5 KOs), of Philadelphia.

The card also featured Decarlo Perez, of Atlantic City. In a six-round super middleweight fight, Perez (20-6-1, 7 KOs) defeated Rance Ward (6-4-1, 2 KOs), of Houma, Louisiana, by majority decision. Perez, 31, ended a three-year absence from the ring in September.

Last week, LaManna, who also is a boxer who has fought 20 times in Atlantic City, said the card, dubbed Rising Star Series Rd. 1, would "be the start of something special." Rising Star is led by LaManna, his mother, Debra LaManna, and Mike Brestle, of Linwood. Thirty-year-old Thomas LaManna (31-5-1) said he plans to resume his career as a boxer in August.

In other fights Saturday:

  • 6-round super flyweight: Andy Dominquez (5-0, 3KOs) of Las Vegas d. Jeronil Borres (11-5-1, 6 KOs) of Catarman, Camiguin, Philippines, by TKO at 2:45 of the first round
  • 6-round featherweight: Khalid Twaiti (10-0, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York, d. Juan Centeno (6-6-3 1KO) of New Orleans, by unanimous decision
  • 6-round featherweight: John Leonardo (7-0-1, 4KOs) of Manalapan d. Alberto Nieves (4-2-1) of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, by majority decision
  • 6-round featherweight: Felix Parilla (5-O, 5KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut, d. Jenn Gonzalez (9-13-1, 2KOs) of Santa Tereza, Nicaragua, by TKO at 2:25 of the fifth round
  • 6-round junior welterweight: Kurt “Scooby” Scoby (7-0, 5KOs) of New York, d. Emmanuel Rodriguez Morales (10-4, 2KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico, by KO 23 seconds into the second round
  • 6-round junior welterweight: Michael Hughes (3-1, 1KO) of New York, d. Dan Murray (5-6, 1 NC) of Lanoka Harbor, by unanimous decision
  • 4-round super middleweight: Mike Ruiz (1-1) of Arecibo, Puerto Rico d. Derrick Vann (1-1) of Philadelphia, by unanimous decision
