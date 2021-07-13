 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boston Red Sox select St. Augustine grad Josh Hood in MLB Draft
0 comments
top story

Boston Red Sox select St. Augustine grad Josh Hood in MLB Draft

{{featured_button_text}}

St. Augustine Prep graduate Josh Hood was selected Tuesday by the Boston Red Sox in the 20th round (586 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft. 

Hood is the second former Cape-Atlantic League standout selected in this year's draft. Recent Mainland Regional graduate Chase Petty was taken with the 26th pick in the first round Sunday by the Minnesota Twins. 

Hood played last summer in the Coastal Plains League for the Macon Bacon in Georgia. The Vineland resident was named to the All-CPL second-team after batting .280 with 21 RBIs, 15 runs scored, five doubles and five home runs in 26 games.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Macon Bacon won the South Region title.

This summer he is playing for the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod League.  

Hood competed for NCAA Division I University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He played in just eight games as a sophomore in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ivy League canceled almost every season for the 200-21 academic year, including the baseball season.

Most colleges managed to play most of their sports this year, unlike the. Ivy League.

Hood announced in March that he decided to transfer to North Carolina State University. Hood was the Ivy League Rookie of the Year in 2019 and The Press Baseball Player of the Year in 2018. 

+2 
Josh Hood headshot

HOOD Penn baseball player Josh Hood, a St. Augustine Prep grad

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jon Rahm +750 to win Open Championship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News