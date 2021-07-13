Boston Red Sox select St. Augustine grad Josh Hood in MLB Draft

St. Augustine Prep graduate Josh Hood was selected Tuesday by the Boston Red Sox in the 20th round (586 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Hood is the second former Cape-Atlantic League standout selected in this year's draft. Recent Mainland Regional graduate Chase Petty was taken with the 26th pick in the first round Sunday by the Minnesota Twins.

Hood played last summer in the Coastal Plains League for the Macon Bacon in Georgia. The Vineland resident was named to the All-CPL second-team after batting .280 with 21 RBIs, 15 runs scored, five doubles and five home runs in 26 games.

Macon Bacon won the South Region title.

This summer he is playing for the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod League.

Hood competed for NCAA Division I University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He played in just eight games as a sophomore in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ivy League canceled almost every season for the 200-21 academic year, including the baseball season.

Most colleges managed to play most of their sports this year, unlike the. Ivy League.

Hood announced in March that he decided to transfer to North Carolina State University. Hood was the Ivy League Rookie of the Year in 2019 and The Press Baseball Player of the Year in 2018.

