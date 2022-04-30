Bo Melton, Isiah Pacheco and Markquese Bell celebrate the start of their NFL careers

TOMS RIVER — Bo Melton’s football life both peaked and began anew Saturday.

The same can be said for Isiah Pacheco and Markquese Bell.

“My dream has been to go to the NFL,” Melton said, “and now that it’s here, I’m just blessed to have this opportunity.”

The Seattle Seahawks selected Melton, a 2017 Cedar Creek high school graduate and Rutgers University wide receiver, with the xxx pick of the seventh round of the NFL draft late Saturday afternoon. He was the 229th overall pick of the draft.

Twenty-two picks later, the Kansas City Chiefs picked Pacheco, a 2018 Vineland graduate and Rutgers running back. Bell, a 2017 Bridgeton graduate and Florida A&M safety, didn’t get drafted but signed a free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys Saturday.

From the moment they first stepped on the football field, Melton, Bell and Pacheco worked for and dreamed of getting a chance to play in the NFL. After celebrating this weekend, all three will quickly turn their focus to making their respective teams. Melton will leave for Seattle on Thursday.

Melton watched the draft with friends and family in the clubhouse of his parents' Toms River condominium complex.

“Words can’t express this,” Melton’s father, Gary, said. “He deserves this. He works hard. Everybody in here kind has that vibe that 'we’re with you, Bo.' It doesn’t matter where you start. We know where you’re going to finish at. He’s always worked hard, always been successful.”

The room erupted when Melton’s selection was announced on TV. The same scene was repeated at the Double Eagle saloon in Vineland where Pacheco watched the draft when his pick was announced. After his selection was announced, Melton posed for pictures and autographed football cards.

“If anybody knows me,” Melton said, “family is everything to me. There were a lot of tears, a lot of happiness in there.”

Saturday was a long day for Melton, Pacheco, Bell and those close to them. The final four rounds of the three-day draft started at noon. Melton and Pacheco didn’t get picked until nearly 6 p.m. Things were so tense for the Meltons that Bo’s younger brother, Max, a standout defensive back at Rutgers, couldn’t eat all day.

“I just had a couple of lemonades,” he said with a laugh. “I couldn’t wait for his name to be called.”

A Seahawks social media video showed Melton getting emotional when talking with coach Pete Carroll.

“As soon as I got the call, it hit me,” Melton said.

For Tim Watson, who was Melton’s Cedar Creek coach, the day bought a sense of deja vu. The seahawks picked him in the sixth round of the 2000 draft.

“That’s crazy,” said Watson, who was in Toms River, of the Seahawks connection. “It’s kind of a full-circle deal as a coach. It couldn’t happen to a better kid. There’s no doubt in my mind that he makes the team and ends up having a great career. I’m kind of at a loss for words."

Max had his own reason for being happy the Seahawks selected Bo.

“Their (uniform) jerseys are sick,” he said. “I know he’s going to go there, look good and compete.”

Melton joins a Seahawks team that is in transition. Seattle traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos on March 16. But Seattle has talented receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who welcomed Melton to the team with a tweet.

“The Seahawks trusted me,” Melton said. “I’m going to give them a 110%. I love to compete. Going into a wide receivers room that has veterans like that who have been in the NFL for a long time, I feel like I could play a good role there.”

Melton, Pacheco and Bell are three of the most accomplished players in Cape-Atlantic League football history.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Melton, who grew up in Mays Landing, caught 55 passes for 618 yards last fall for Rutgers. Melton attracted attention at the NFL combine in Indianapolis in March when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds.

Melton led Cedar Creek to the 2015 South Jersey Group II championship and the 2016 S.J. Group II final. He scored 16 touchdowns as a senior. Melton scored 24 TDs, ran 105 times for 748 yards and caught 41 passes for 913 yards as a junior.

The 5-11, 215-pound Pacheco also wowed scouts at the combine with a 4.37 40. He played quarterback in high school and revived a Vineland football team that had struggled for years. He led the Fighting Clan to the S.J. Group V playoffs as a junior and senior. He rushed for 1,414 yards as a senior and 1,107 as a junior.

Bell made 95 tackles and forced five fumbles for Florida A&M last fall. Bell excelled at quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back at Bridgeton. As a senior, he threw two touchdown passes and rushed 145 times for 885 yards with seven scores. On defense, he had 76 tackles and two interceptions.

Bell also won the high jump at the 2015 New Jersey outdoor track and field Meet of Champions. He jumped 7 feet to win the CAL title in 2016.

Now, Melton, Bell and Pacheco will try to join Ryquell Armstead (Millville), Austin Johnson (St. Augustine Prep) and Mike Gesicki and Clark Harris (Southern Regional) as active NFL players from local high schools.

“I’ve been dreaming about this all my life,” Melton said, “and now I get to do it. I just feel blessed by God.”

