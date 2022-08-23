Blue marlin, tuna highlight MidAtlantic first day of fishing

The first day of competition at the MidAtlantic fishing contest had showers and breezy conditions Monday for the 69 boats that participated.

At the end of Sunday’s night’s final entries, 178 boats were in the lineup, and the total cash purse is well over $5.2 million dollars, tournament officials said in a release Monday night.

The contest got off to an exciting start as two blue marlin were weighed in Monday in Cape May. Captain Michael Pintozzi aboard Random Chaos out of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, jumped to the early lead in the category after weighing a 490-pounder that measured 116½” for angler Ben Stern.

Captain Kyle Sherman put Justin Branning’s Three’s Enough, based out of Manasquan, was in second place with a 469-pounder for angler Brian Komer that measured 113¾”. Third place remained vacant.

Though billfish were hard to find for most of the tournament fleet Monday, tuna provided a lot of action and the tournament staff worked well past the 9 p.m. deadline in Cape May as numerous boats had checked in and were waiting in line to weigh fish.

More than three dozen tuna were weighed, including two large bigeyes and one exceptionally large true albacore. Captain Evan Millas put Summit’s Bob Hugin aboard his The Right Place into both first and second place after weighing a pair of big eye tuna of 193 and 152 pounds, respectively, for anglers Hugin and Deane Lambros.

In addition to weighing the heaviest blue marlin, Michael Pintozzi’s Random Chaos was in third place in the tuna category with an 80-pound yellowfin. A 70-pound true albacore weighed aboard John Stavola’s Milling Around from Jupiter, Florida, fell just a few pounds short of the New Jersey record for the species.

In the wahoo category, captain Jay Kittle wheeled Brick’s Michael Murray on his Caitlin into first and second place after weighing 43- and 28-pounders for anglers Jimmy and Greg Murray. Third place remains vacant.

No white marlin or dolphin were weighed. Among the boats with multiple billfish releases on Day One was Joe Bernert’s Quick Raise, which released two blue marlin. James Cahill’s Harmony, Kevin Putman’s Is That So and Rob Gauthier’s Bar South each released two white marlin.