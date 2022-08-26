Blue marlin action continues in MidAtlantic's Day 4

The ideal conditions offshore continued on Day 4 of the MidAtlantic fishing tournament Thursday and 146 boats, a large portion of the fleet, participated between Cape May and Ocean City, Maryland.

The billfish bite improved and although white marlin were found in better numbers, breaking the 69-inch and 65-pound minimum for the species to make the leaderboard continued to be difficult. Blue marlin continued to show in good numbers and several were weighed at both tournament venues, causing big changes to the leaderboard.

Captain Mike Penza aboard his Oil Slick, based out of North Palm Beach, Florida, got the evening off to a fast start at the scales in Cape May. The tape measure put the marlin at 118¼ inches and the big blue tipped the scale at 528 pounds for angler Tom Carroll. That put Oil Slick temporarily into third place.

Moments later, also in Cape May, Captain James Putzig backed the Lucky 7, owned by Key Largo, Florida’s Robert Boyce, to the scale at Canyon Club Resort Marina with a big blue marlin that angler Robert Boyce, Jr. had battled. The tape measure showed the length to be 119 7/8 inches and the weight of 619 pounds put Lucky 7 on top of the category. Oil Slick was moved off the board.

Christopher Kinsley of Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania, moved into second place with his 607 pounder aboard Kilo Charlie. Michael Peet’s No Quarter, based in New Castle, Delaware, went to third place with his 539 pounder.

Several other impressive blue marlin were weighed on Day 4, including a 494-pounder aboard the D.A. Sea of Grasonville's (Maryland) Ed Dunn for angler Mike Dent. Another was a 474 pounder for Key Largo, Florida’s Rob Gothier aboard his Bar South. Rudy Espinosa was the angler. Jerry Murdoch’s Point Pleasant-based Endorfin weighed a 115-inch blue marlin of 461 pounds for angler Rich Kosztyu.

The white marlin standings remained unchanged after day four and Michael Jordan’s Catch 23, based in Jupiter, Florida, continued to lead the category with his 73 pounder. Matthew Weber’s Max Bet, from Vero Beach, Florida, remained in second place with his 65 pounder. Third place remained vacant.

In the tuna category, Art Boykin of Berlin, Maryland, took over the lead with his Lucky Duck after weighing a 210-pound big eye for angler John Thornton. Bob Hugin’s The Right Place, of Summit, held both second and third place with his big eyes that weighed 193 and 152 pounds, respectively.

John Gudelsky’s Reel Joy from Singer Island, Florida moved into second place in the wahoo division Thursday after weighing a 29 pounder. Michael Murray’s Caitlin, from Brick, held onto first and third place with wahoos of 43 and 28 pounds, respectively.

The dolphin category changed too. Fort Pierce, Florida’s Joseph Valentine, aboard his Valentine, became the new leader with a 43 pounder. Billy Wrede, of Randolph, on his Lovin’ Life, took over second place with his 39 pounder. Todd Wigfield, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, aboard his Buddy Rowe, weighed a dolphin of 31 pounds and moved into third place in the category.

Some of the boats with notable billfish releases on day four included Ronnie Field’s Big Stick and Matthew Weber’s Max Bet, each releasing six white marlin. Bill Hoagland’s Lights Out and John Gudelsky's Reel Joy each released five white marlin. Danny Jones’ Reel Toy, Donna Matarese’s Reel Chaos, Rob Gothier’s Bar South and Joe Stein’s Marli each released four white marlin. Dave Anderson’s Krazy Salts released one blue marlin and five white marlin. Charles Rodriguez’ Par Five and Warren Halle’s Cookie Monster each released one blue marlin and four white marlin. Michael Jordan’s Catch 23 released one blue marlin and one white marlin, and Newt Cagle’s Hatterascal released one blue marlin and two white marlin. Charlie Duerr’s Sea Hag released two blue marlin. Boats which released one blue marlin apiece included Marty Judge’s Judge, James Cahill’s Harmony, Chip Caruso’s Pipe Dreamer and Robert Boyce’s Lucky 7. George Robinson’s Polarizer released a blue marlin, a white marlin and a sailfish.