Big finish carries Wildwood Crest to victory in Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races

The races honor Jim Beschen and Mike Callahan, North Wildwood lifeguards who were killed in the Vietnam War. North Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Tony Cavalier and relatives of Beschen and Callahan gave out the awards.

The can run is a one-person surf dash in which the guards basically swim a freestyle event. It used to start with the guards jumping off a lifeguard stand, but that stopped a few years ago, Pedersen said.

“That was an extremely tough race,” Pedersen said. “I had the whole patrol behind me cheering. So, I just wanted to do it for them. Just wanted to stay ahead of them the whole time.”

Upper Township’s Ryan Fischer and Kyle Rumaker won the doubles row, the first race. The duo was neck-and-neck with Avalon’s Erich Wolf and Jack Glomb as they approached the shore, both catching the same wave at the end.

The Upper lifeguards had a rough warmup and almost broached coming in, Fischer said. But held the boat straight long enough to win.

“That’s all that matters,” Fischer said. “It was definitely a close race. It got dicey there at the end. It was a close race all the way out. The tide was just in our favor (Friday).”