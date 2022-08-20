Battle to Be a Legend Boxing Tourney takes place next Sunday

An amateur boxing tournament will be held next week in Mays Landing.
Battle to Be a Legend Tournament, which will provide local boxers an opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for titles in various weight classes, is set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Festival Mall on the Black Horse Pike.
Mays Landing gym Legends Fitness & Boxing will host the new event, which is sanctioned by USA Boxing. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the first bout will be at 5:30.
“If you have the fire in your belly to be a champion, the Battle to Be a Legend tournament is the perfect opportunity to prove you have what it takes,” Legends Fitness & Boxing Chief Executive Officer David Boateng said in a release.
“This tournament will provide many young boxers with their first chance to fight in a pro-style ring in front of a crowd. They’ll get to show off their skills and athleticism while gaining experience and self-confidence in an environment where sportsmanship and discipline are stressed.”
Amateur boxers who wish to compete in the tournament are asked to call 609-222-0521 and submit their name, age, weight and record. Weigh-ins will take place at 4 p.m. the day of the event.
Tickets are $40 for general admission and VIP passes are $50. Children 10 years old and under are $20. Tickets can be purchased at legends-fitness.com/boxingbattle.
