Presented By Frank Vincent
BOXING

Battle to Be a Legend Boxing Tourney set for Saturday at Festival Mall in Mays Landing

Battle to Be a Legend Boxing Tourney

Legends Fitness & Boxing Chief Executive Officer David Boateng holds up an advertisement for the Battle to Be a Legend Boxing Tournament, to be held Aug. 28 at Festival Mall in Mays Landing.

 Legends Fitness & Boxing, Provided

An amateur boxing tournament will be held this week in Mays Landing.

Battle to Be a Legend Tournament, which will provide local boxers an opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for titles in various weight classes, is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Festival Mall on the Black Horse Pike.

Mays Landing gym Legends Fitness & Boxing will host the new event, which is sanctioned by USA Boxing. Doors will open at 4 p.m., and the first bout will be at 5:30.

“If you have the fire in your belly to be a champion, the Battle to Be a Legend tournament is the perfect opportunity to prove you have what it takes,” Legends Fitness & Boxing Chief Executive Officer David Boateng said in a release.

“This tournament will provide many young boxers with their first chance to fight in a pro-style ring in front of a crowd. They’ll get to show off their skills and athleticism while gaining experience and self-confidence in an environment where sportsmanship and discipline are stressed.”

Amateur boxers who wish to compete in the tournament are asked to call 609-222-0521 and submit their name, age, weight and record. Weigh-ins will take place at 4 p.m. the day of the event.

Tickets are $40 for general admission and VIP passes are $50. Children 10 years old and under are $20. Tickets can be purchased at legends-fitness.com/boxingbattle.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

