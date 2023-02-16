The college baseball season started earlier this month for a handful of NCAA Division II and III teams.

Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina, features four former area standouts and one former coach.

In Barton’s 7-4 loss to Millersville, Ryan McIsaac (Millville) hit an RBI double, Jared Beebe (Hammonton) had an RBI single, and Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) doubled. In a 4-2 win over Millersville, Gonzalez had an RBI single and two runs.

In a 4-1 win over Coker, Andrew Simone (Vineland) pitched five shutout innings in relief to get the win, striking out four, and Gonzalez added a double and a run. In a 2-0 loss to Mount Olive, Beebe went 4 for 4 with a double. In a 9-6 loss to Mount Olive, McIsaac and Beebe each had a hit and two runs.

Barton’s head coach is former Holy Spirit coach and athletic director Keith Gorman. Gorman was also a successful coach at Cumberland County College — now Rowan College of South Jersey, Cumberland — where he boasted a 316-91 career record in eight seasons, turning Cumberland into one of the top D-III junior college programs in the country.

Garrett Musey (Millville) hit an RBI double and scored three runs in Goldey-Beacom’s 16-7 win over Chowan.

Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) pitched and allowed two runs and struck out three in 6 1/3 innings in Kean’s 2-1 loss to Widener.

The Division I season, which will feature dozens of local talent, is set to begin this weekend.

Men’s indoor track

Cambell’s Ebenezier Edzii (Millville) was 11th in the 60 hurdles (8.18) at the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational at Liberty.

Gabriel Moronta (Pleasantville) was eighth in the 400 (46.24) and ran on Mississippi State’s seventh-place 4x400 relay (3:05.23) at the Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson.

Monmouth’s Ahmad Brock (Egg Harbor Township) was in eighth in each of the long jump (6.65m) and the triple jump (13.62) at the Fastrack National Invitational in Staten Island, New York.

Competing at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational, Danny Fenton (Millville) ran on the 14th-place 4x400 relay (3:15.32).

Lincoln’s Irvin Marable III (Pleasantville) was eighth in the 800 (2:11.44) at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championships. He ran on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (3:23.65) and the third-place distance medley relay (1:17.70).

Women’s indoor track

Becca Millar (Ocean City) placed 17th in the 3,000 (10:44.08) for Saint Joseph’s at the Fastrack National Invitational in Staten Island, New York. La Salle’s Casey McLees (Ocean City) was 18th (10:44.93).

Isabella Leak (EHT) ran on Monmouth’s sixth-place distance medley relay (11:34.49) at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational. At the Fastrack Invitational, Mickey Baker (Ocean City) placed eighth in the 800 (2:19.82), and Annie Rutledge (EHT) was 15th in the long jump (5.16m).

Penn State’s Lauren Princz (EHT) was 34th in the 200 (25.13) at the Music City Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt.

Rutgers’ Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was fifth in the triple jump (12.33m) at the Tyson Invitational hosted by University of Arkansas.

Rowan’s Alexia Bey (Oakcrest) placed 20th in the weight throw (13.49m) at the Fastrack Invitational.

Men’s volleyball

Matthew Maxwell (Southern Regional) had 44 assists and eight digs in Belmont Abbey’s 3-2 loss to Erskine.

He had 32 assists and nine digs in a 3-0 win over Mount Olive. He had 43 assists and seven digs in a 3-1 win over Barton.

