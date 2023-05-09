Barton's Keith Gorman, Ryan McIsaac earn year-end honors: College notebook

Barton College baseball's Keith Gorman was named the Conference Carolinas Co-Coach of the Year last week.

Senior infielder/outfielder Ryan McIsaac, a Millville High School graduate, was named to the all-conference first team and to the all-defensive team.

Gorman is a former Holy Spirit athletic director and coach. He also enjoyed a successful coaching and administrative role for Cumberland County College (now Rowan College of South Jersey - Cumberland), before coming to Barton.

In late April, Gorman, earned his 400th career win at the collegiate level. Gorman finished Cumberland stint with 316 wins, including a national championship. McIsaac, who was also on the Dukes' championship team, batted .340 with 13 doubles, four triples, four homers and 31 RBIs.

Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) hit a solo homer and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in Barton's 9-0 win over Belmont Abbey. Jared Beebe (Hammonton) and McIsaac each singled and scored.

In a 3-0 loss to UNC Pembroke, Gonzalez doubled. In a 15-8 loss to Francis Marion, Beebe went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. McIsaac had two hits and scored. Last week, McIsaac was named to the All-Conference Carolinas first team and all-defensive team.

Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) allowed one hit over three scoreless innings to get the save in Hofstra's 9-1 win over Monmouth.

Josiah Ragsdale (Absegami) had two hits in Iona's 13-3 loss to St. John's. In a 9-2 loss to Rider, Ragsdale had two hits. Alex Hunt (St. Augustine Prep) struck out two in a scoreless inning.

In an 11-8 win over Rider, Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI triple, a three-run homer and three runs. Ragsdale added an RBI triple and a run. Hunt got the win against Rider. He struck out two in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. In a 9-7 loss to Rider, Ragsdale hit two RBI triples, and Pasquale scored.

Brian Furey (St. Augustine) scored two runs in Navy's 14-1 win over Lehigh.

Holden deJong (St. Augustine) allowed three hits in three scoreless innings and got the win in New Jersey Institute of Technology's 5-1 victory over Fordham.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) singled, doubled and scored two runs in Old Dominion's 3-2 loss to Liberty. He singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored three in a 19-14 win over Arkansas State. He had two hits and scored twice in a 3-0 win over Arkansas State. He singled twice and drove in three runs in a 12-4 loss to Arkansas State.

PJ Craig (Barnegat) allowed just one walk and struck out five in 3 2/3 shutout innings in Rider's 9-7 win over Iona.

Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) hit the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning of Rutgers' 8-7 victory over Princeton. Sweeney also scored, and Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) singled and scored. In a 10-0 win over Penn State, Sweeney had two hits, drove in one run and scored one. Cohen singled and drove in two runs.

Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) drove in two runs for Saint Joseph's in a 13-6 win over Villanova. He went 4 for 6 with an RBI double and a solo homer in a 15-2 win over Dayton.

Brandon Lashley (Ocean City) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in Stony Brook's 5-4 loss to Fairfield.

In Villanova's 13-6 loss to Saint Joseph's, Shane Solari (Holy Spirit) had two hits and an RBI. Cole Vanderslice (St. Augustine) pitched a scoreless inning. In a 10-9 win over St. John's, Solari had two hits and an RBI. Vanderslice struck out one in a scoreless inning for his first win of the season.

Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed a run and struck out five in five innings of Wagner's 7-3 loss to Stonehill.

David Hagaman (Holy Spirit) struck out one in 2 1/3 innings in West Virginia's 9-3 win over Oklahoma.

Nate Goranson (Millville) had two hits and two RBIs in William & Mary's 6-5 win over Virginia Military Institute. He hit a two-run homer in a 4-0 win over Towson. He singled and scored in a 9-5 loss to Towson.

Angel Murray (EHT) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Bloomfield's 7-6 loss to Caldwell. In a 12-11 win over Caldwell, Murray hit a walk-off home run, and Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) added a hit, a run and an RBI. In a 12-11 win over Jefferson, Sleiter hit a solo homer and a single, and Murray hit an RBI single. In a 20-3 loss to Jefferson, Murray hit a solo homer.

Garrett Musey (Millville) had two hits and two runs in Goldey-Beacom's 12-0 win over Bridgeport.

Steve Graziano (ACIT) struck out one in a scoreless inning in Jefferson's 20-3 win over Bloomfield.

Hunter Sibley (Millville) allowed one run over three innings to get the save in Arcadia's 11-2 win over Misericordia.

In a 2-1 win over Misericordia, Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) pitched a shutout inning to earn his first save. In a 3-2 loss to Immaculata, Logan Petty (Mainland Regional) doubled and scored. In a 7-2 win over Stevens Institute of Technology to open the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Tournament, Denham allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out nine in a complete game to improve to 6-1. In a 3-1 win over Stevens, Sibley pitched a shutout inning for his seventh save.

Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) had a hit, a run and an RBI in Eastern's 7-6 loss to Stevenson.

Justin Klemick (Wildwood Catholic) hit a solo homer in Immaculata's 3-2 win over Arcadia. He hit an RBI double in a 10-2 loss to Marymount.

Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) went 3 for 5 with a double in Montclair State's 8-6 win over Rutgers-Camden. In a 9-3 win over Rutgers-Camden, Feaster hit an RBI double and a two-run single. Nick Desiderio (Southern Regional) struck out one in a scoreless inning. In a 9-2 win over William Paterson to open the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament, Feaster went 3 for 5 with a double and a run. On Thursday, Feaster was named to the All-NJAC second team.

Josh Finger (Vineland) hit an RBI single and scored in Neumann's 12-10 loss to Marywood. He singled and scored in a 5-0 win over Marywood. He had a single, a double and two runs in a 14-12 win over Centenary. He had two hits in a 7-5 loss to Centenary.

Nick Danbrowney (Barnegat) allowed three runs and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings in Ramapo's 8-6 win over The College of New Jersey.

Jacob Brennan (St. Joseph) struck out one in 2 1/3 scoreless innings in Rutgers-Camden's 6-3 loss to TCNJ. In a 9-3 loss to Montclair State, Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional) went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Giacomo Antonicello (Wildwood Catholic) doubled. On Thursday, Guglielmi was named an All-NJAC honorable mention.