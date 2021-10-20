Barnegat's Moreno reaches 1000 career assists in SCT win over Toms River South: Wednesday Roundup

Patria Moreno reached a major milestone Wednesday.
The senior setter led with 21 assists to lead the Barnegat High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Toms River South in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament. Set scores were 26-24, 25-18.
Moreno entered the match with 991 career assists. She now has 1,012. Moreno added five digs, two kills an ace and one block.
Barnegat (15-7) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Ashley Berger added nine digs, seven kills and one block. Robbiann Erskine added four kills and four digs. Gianna Gerckens finished with four kills and two blocks.
Toms River South fell to 10-9.
CAL Playoffs First Round
Absegami 2, Oakcrest 0: Absegami won by set scores of 25-11, 25-5. Jackie Fortis had 11 kills and five digs. Ayana Crandell had eight kills and four digs. Deesha Chokshi had 18 assists.
Other Games
Lacey Twp. 2, Manasquan 0: The Lions (3-14) defeated Manasquan (0-17) today by set scores of 25-12, 25-16. Sarah Zimmerman had four kills, nine digs, and five service points. Emily Hauptvogel had four kills and seven digs. Riley Mahan had two kills, four digs, five assists, and seven service points. No further information was available.
Cedar Creek 2, Hammonton 0: Cedar Creek (15-5) won by set scores of 25-9, 25-17. Kileen McNeill had six kills. Serena Patel had six assists and eight service points. Lyla Bellino had 16 service points. Hammonton falls to 8-12.
Boys Soccer
Shore Conference Tournament
Christian Brothers Academy 5, Pinelands 0: Dylan Cupo scored twice in the victory for CBA (14-1). Joe Lucignano, Will Geiger and Marco Mastriani each scored once. Luke Cousins, Charlie Paparella and Logan Szuwalski each had an assist. Pinelands falls to 11-4.
Other Games
Hammonton 3, Mainland 2: Carter Bailey, John Waddell and Caden Humphries all scored once in the win. Bailey, Marco Schiano and Tyler Lowe all had one assist. Chris Volk and Luke Griscom split time in net, Volk made three saves and Griscom made two. Alex Wise and Jackson Waters scored for Mainland (2-8). Jeff Thomas and Ethan Rovins each had an assist. Jeff Thomas made four saves.
Millville 2, Cedar Creek 1: Shawn McCarthy and Spencer Hickman-Hakola each scored in the win for Millville (10-4). Terron Stevenson and Gavin Miller each had one assist. Matthew Sooy made one save. Jason DiFilippo scored once for Creek (9-7). Kyle O’Connor made nine saves.
Oakcrest 2, Atlantic City 1: Andrae Johnson and Ryan Merlino each scored for Oakcrest (5-7-1). Brandon Delgado-Bouchez scored for Atlantic City (1-12). Robert Fishbein made 12 saves.
Absegami 7, Holy Spirit 1: Alexander Rebolledo and Nicholas Calambas each had a hat trick in the win for Absegami (3-10-1). Chikaodi Wokocha scored once, Aidan Torres, Jackson Wastell, Mitchell Jean-Jacques and Calambas all had one assist. Ryan Kopervos made seven saves. No further information was available.
Field Hockey
Cedar Creek 4, Holy Spirit 0: Paige Bonner scored twice, Riley DeMarco scored and had an assist. Olivia Torres scored once, Rachel Dutton had two assists for the Pirates (9-6-1). Delfina Vanelli made 12 saves. Piper Martin had four saves for Holy Spirit (5-6).
Mainland 4, Absegami 0: Emily Smith scored twice, Julianna Medina and Eva Blanco each scored once in the win for Mainland (10-8-1). Sandi Smoger and Blanco each had one assist. Vivian Jiang made 24 saves for Absegami (3-10).
Girls Tennis
Pleasantville 3, Wildwood Catholic 2: ingles — Trina Frey WC d. Diana St. Martin 6-2, 6-1; Keanni Dupont P d. Joanna McShaffy 6-2, 6-1; Jamie Bogle WC d. Ah’lajzlah Gainer 6-2, 6-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.