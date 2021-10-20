Barnegat's Moreno reaches 1000 career assists in SCT win over Toms River South: Wednesday Roundup

Patria Moreno reached a major milestone Wednesday.

The senior setter led with 21 assists to lead the Barnegat High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Toms River South in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament. Set scores were 26-24, 25-18.

Moreno entered the match with 991 career assists. She now has 1,012. Moreno added five digs, two kills an ace and one block.

Barnegat (15-7) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.

Ashley Berger added nine digs, seven kills and one block. Robbiann Erskine added four kills and four digs. Gianna Gerckens finished with four kills and two blocks.

Toms River South fell to 10-9.

CAL Playoffs First Round

Absegami 2, Oakcrest 0: Absegami won by set scores of 25-11, 25-5. Jackie Fortis had 11 kills and five digs. Ayana Crandell had eight kills and four digs. Deesha Chokshi had 18 assists.

Other Games