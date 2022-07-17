Barnegat grad Jay Groome promoted, debuts in Triple A: Local minor league update

Barnegat High School graduate Jay Groome was promoted to Triple-A on Thursday.

The 23-year-old left-hander made his first appearance for the Worcester Red Sox, Boston’s affiliate, on Friday and pitched well to get the decision in a 6-2 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He went six shutout innings, allowing five hits and three walks, and struck out five.

Groome began the season pitching for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, for whom he was was 3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 16 games (14 starts) and 76²/³ innings. He last pitched for the Sea Dogs on July 8.

The recent success has been a long time coming for the 6-foot-6 starting pitcher, who was once one of Boston’s top prospects. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016. Since then, it’s been a bumpy ride as he battled injuries in his first three pro seasons.

Groome was injured twice during his first full season in 2017 in Single-A — an intercostal muscle strain he suffered in his first start and a forearm strain that ended his year after only 14 games. In April 2018, he suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow, resulting in Tommy John surgery and keeping him off the mound for the entire season. He returned to action in August 2019, appearing in three games.

The 2020 minor league season was canceled due to COVID-19. It all finally came together for him at the end of 2021, when, following a promotion to Portland, he went 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA in his final three starts.

In 58 career minor league games (56 starts) through Friday, Groome was 12-21 with a 4.39 ERA and 308 strikeouts in 246 innings.

Here are updates on local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Friday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 27, was 3-0 with a 6.62 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 34 innings through 28 appearances (two starts) for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies).

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. The Phillies signed him in December. In 185 career minor league games (88 starts), he was 36-34 with a 4.75 ERA, 480 strikeouts and three saves in 542 innings.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 26, now pitching for Lehigh Valley, was 0-0 with a 3.74 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 22 appearances and 21²/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 156 career games, Warren was 5-10 with a 3.15 ERA and 317 strikeouts in 217 innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, pitching for the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), was 5-0 with an 7.28 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 25 games (one start) and 38¹/³ innings. He made his first career start in the minors Wednesday, going two shutout innings and striking out one.

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 7-2 with a 5.76 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 69 career minor-league games (one start) and 86 innings.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, is pitching for the Sea Dogs since his contract with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League was purchased by the Boston Red Sox on May 24. In nine games (eight starts) with Portland, he was 2-5 with a 4.26 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44¹/³ innings. He pitched well but took the loss in his latest start Wednesday, allowing two runs and striking out five in six innings.

Kennedy made six starts for the San Diego Padres in 2018, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. In six starts with the Ducks this year, he was 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. In 109 career minor-league games (102 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 34-33 with a 4.04 ERA and 483 strikeouts in 501¹/³ innings.

High-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, is pitching for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins) and was 2-2 with a 2.50 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 13 games (11 starts) and 49 innings. In his latest outing Friday, a no-decision, he allowed two runs and struck out nine in five innings.

Mooney was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. In 26 career games (23 starts), he was 2-4 with a 2.63 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 96 innings.

Single-A

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 25, pitching for the Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels), was 0-0 with a 3.95 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 games (27¹/³ innings).

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 32 career games (three starts), he was 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA, 68 strikeouts and two saves in 59 innings.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, pitching for the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), was 0-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 16 games (11 starts) and 65 innings. He pitched well but took the loss in his latest start July 10, allowing two runs and striking out four in five innings.

He was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds. In 18 career games (12 starts), Petty was 0-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 66 innings.

Rookie League

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster of the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. He made his first appearance July 7, allowing one run on three walks in one-third of an inning. He was placed on the team’s restricted list Tuesday and hasn’t pitched since.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he was 0-0 with a 15.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 6¹/³ innings.