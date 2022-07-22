AVP Pro Tour stops in Atlantic City this weekend

The 2022 Association of Volleyball Professionals Pro Tour will make its seventh of 16 stops this weekend in Atlantic City.

Over 200 athletes are scheduled to compete in the AVP Tour Series at the Albany Avenue beach Saturday and Sunday.

The tour began May 6 to 8 in Austin, Texas, and ends Nov. 19 to 20 in Clearwater, Florida.

The traveling event consists of three series — Gold, Pro and Tour. All are different levels, or tiers, but each features some former Olympians and professionals. The tour will have three Gold Series events, five Pro Series events and seven Tour Series events.

The resort will also have a Pro Series event Sept. 16 to 18.

Last summer, the Gold Series hit the sands of Atlantic City. The AVP also had an event in the resort in 2020.

“To have large-scale and high-level beach volleyball on the East Coast is always a great feeling,” said AVP Program Director Carly Gant, who noted the organization became a member of the Bally’s Corporation in August 2021. “So, coming to A.C. is like coming home for a lot of us.”

This weekend’s event will feature women’s and men’s professional divisions. AVP Tour events are open to anyone, but the divisions are all pro, Gant said. Fourteen teams in each division will earn an automatic bid to the main draw Saturday and Sunday. A 48-team, single-elimination qualifier will be Friday with the top eight teams advancing to the main draw.

The remaining 24 teams (two players on each) will play a double-elimination format. Each match will be two sets to 21 points. If necessary, there will be a third set to 15 points.

The event has a prize purse of $50,000 ($25,000 for each division split between the top nine places).

“We love working with the Atlantic City Sports Commission (such as Director of Sports and Sales Dan Gallagher and the rest of the team),” Gant said. “They are always so supportive and make our stay here always fantastic.”

Among the many teams set to compete are Sean Casiao (Little Egg Harbor) and Owen O’Connell (Cherry Hill) and Jameel Epps (Absecon) and Rafael Ortiz (Pleasantville) and Boyu Ma (Birmingham) and Kevion Luo (Egg Harbor Township). The three teams are on the men’s side as qualifiers and need to be one of the eight teams to win their matches Friday to reach the main draw Saturday.

Unlike the Pro or Gold series, the Tour Series offers more games and more teams in the main draw, which means more competition. The tour makes stops all around the country, such as Texas, California, Chicago, Louisiana, Florida, Michigan, Virgina, Wisconsin and more.

“The competition is stacked for this event,” Gant said. “The crowds in New Jersey are always so much fun. We have a huge beach volleyball community here and we love seeing it when we come to town.”

AVP Junior Nationals took place Wednesday through Friday. Girls and boys teams from 12-and-under to 18-and-under participated. There were over 300 athletes for that event, Gant said.