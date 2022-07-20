 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Avalon wins two races, team title at Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational

OCEAN CITY — The Avalon Beach Patrol won two races at the 18th annual Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational on Wednesday, and host Ocean City won the other two.

Avalon won the team championship with 13 points, with its clinching point coming on a fifth-place finish in the final race, the surf dash. The Avalon surf dashers were Cackie Martin, Molly McDonald, Mackenna Finnegan and Jill McEntee.

It was Avalon's first team title in an all-women's event.

Ocean City, with 12 points, won box paddle relay and the surf dash, and was fourth in the box swim relay. Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

Avalon, with Becca Cubbler in both of its winning races, was first in the box swim relay and the run-swim relay. Also for the winning patrol, Alyssa Sittineri and McDonald placed fourth in the box paddle relay for two points.

"I'm very proud of the girls on our patrol, the girls team and the people who worked with them," Avalon Beach Patrol Chief Matt Wolf said.

The OCBP Women's Invitational had a big crowd on a nice evening at 12th Street beach in the town's main Boardwalk district. Previously the event was held at 34th Street.

Cubbler and Maggie Mikalic won the box swim relay, a race with a box course in the ocean. Cubbler and Mikalic won in 10 minutes, 32 seconds, nine seconds in front of Longport's second-place Megan Fox and Jordan Ricciotti.

"It was a short race. We're both distance swimmers but it was fun to be in something shorter and a relay," said Mikalic, a 19-year-old swimmer for Lehigh University.

Cubbler reappeared 15 minutes later and won the run-swim relay with McEntee. The race started with a half-mile beach run (McEntee later said it was shorter than that distance), and Cubbler then swam to a marker about 200 yards out and came back for a win in 6:09, eight seconds ahead of second-place Sea Girt.

"It felt great doing two races," said Cubbler, a 24-year-old former Bloomsburg University swimmer. "It helped that I'm a distance swimmer. It was a really short swim. I love competing for Avalon." 

Ocean City's Erin Murphy and Mia Gallagher won the box paddle relay in 6:51, 11 seconds ahead of Wildwood.

Murphy, 22, is a former Absegami High School and Rutgers University swimmer. Gallagher, 16, is a rising senior at Ocean City High School and a well-known surfer who's also on the swimming team.

"It's so fun to race with Mia," said Murphy. "We practiced a few times together."

Gallagher also thought it was fun.

"I'm mostly a competitive surfer, but knowing how to paddle comes with that," Gallagher said. "I just met Erin this year and we're good friends."

Ocean City's Morgan Decosta, Haley Clayton, Annie Dollarton and Kat Soanes won the surf dash in 2:20.25, edging Ventnor by less than a second. Soanes, the anchor, lost her footing in the final sprint to the line, but she quickly recovered and didn't lose the lead.

Team scoring

1. Avalon 13; 2. Ocean City 12; 3. Sea Girl 10; 4. Longport 7; 5. Cape May 5.

Box swim relay

1. Avalon (Becca Cubbler, Maggie Mikalic) 10:23; 2. Longport 10:32; 3. Sea Girt 11:04; 4. Ocean City 11:12; 5. Cape May 11:22.

Box paddle relay

1. Ocean City (Erin Murphy, Mia Gallagher) 6:51; 2. Wildwood 7:02; 3. Sea Girt 7:09; 4. Avalon 7:13; 5. Cape May 7:18.

Run-swim relay

1. Avalon (Jill McEntee, Becca Cubbler) 6:09; 2. Sea Girt 6:11; 3. Longport 6:13; 4. Sea Isle City 6:25; 5. Brigantine 6:29.

Surf dash

1. Ocean City (Morgan Decosta, Haley Clayton, Annie Dollarton, Kat Soanes) 2:20.25; 2. Ventnor 2:21.13; 3. Cape May 2:22.14; 4. Brigantine 2:24.6; 5. Avalon 2:25.42.

