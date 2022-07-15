Avalon wins the Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races; Wildwood 2nd

NORTH WILDWOOD — Becca Cubbler felt great.

The 53rd Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races took place Friday at the 22nd Avenue beach. Three of the nine races were recently added — each just for women.

Cubbler won the women's swim and can run (two of the new events) to lead the Avalon Beach Patrol to the team title with 39 points.

Wildwood finished second with 20 points. Wildwood Crest was third with 18, Sea Isle City was fourth (16). Avalon won six events.

“It’s awesome,” Cubbler said. “They are my first two Avalon wins. It’s really exciting. It’s just so awesome. We train really hard. We work really hard. It’s really awesome to have that happen.”

The race honors Jim Beschen and Mike Callahan, two North Wildwood lifeguards who were killed in the Vietnam War. The Callahan family assisted with North Wildwood’s roll call Friday morning. Wildwood Crest won the event in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One week earlier, Avalon also captured the Cape May County Championships title.

“I always say when I’m coaching (at Middle Township High School) that success breeds success,” Avalon Beach Patrol Chief Matt Wolf said. “When you get things rolling in the right direction, people just start expecting to win. I think that is what’s starting to happen. You start small on the beach. We win every day on the beach. We have a lot of serious competitors.”

Cubbler just found out about the added women’s races Wednesday.

“I’m really excited to be the first female winner (in the swim and can run),” Cubbler said. “It has been a good year so far (for Avalon). I am so happy to be a part of Avalon. It’s like my favorite thing. I look forward to it every year.”

Avalon’s Dave Giulian and Gary Nagle won the doubles row for the second week in a row. After winning last week at the county championships, they knew the pressure was on them.

The duo finished Friday in 4 minutes, 2 seconds.

“It’s exciting,” said Giulian, who graduated from Middle last month. “We were the boat to beat. So we came out here and ... knew what we had to do, and we got it done.”

Nagle agreed.

“Everybody was definitely looking at us from the start,” said Nagle, adding that the duo did not have the best start and “could have had a better turn. But coming in, we made out on the side and got in a good spot, and we were able to ride a wave all the way in.”

The current was pretty tough, they said. They started about 30 or 40 yards north of their flag and still were “rowing back for it a little bit,” Nagle said.

“Gary worries about the course,” Giulian said. “I’m just rowing, and Gary is motivating me to row faster. It was definitely a team effort there.”

Avalon's Dolan Grisbaum won the men’s swim. He also won the event last season, too. The 2021 Ocean City High School graduate also won the swim at the county championships last week.

Grisbaum swims for Boston University.

“With counties, I was more prepared for the race,” he said.

On Friday, Grisbaum just arrived about 15 minutes before the event started.

“I’m out here just doing the best I can for my patrol. I am very surprised I won, actually. I was not doing my best when I got into that water. But when I got out there I did my best and made it happen.

“I stuck to my plan and my course, and it worked out for me. I am happy to be a two-time champion at Beschen-Callahan.”

Sea Isle’s Corbin King, who did not win any events last summer, also won the men’s paddleboard for the second week in a row. On Friday, he won the event in 4:17.

“I feel amazing,” he said. “I am very happy.”

Wildwood’s Tess McVan won the first female paddleboard race in the history of the event. She said she was “very stoked” to make history. McVan said the current was not a factor going out but that coming back in it pulled the guards.

“It was great to win here,” McVan said. “There is great competition here. It was a good paddle, too. The water wasn’t too rough. You have to work with the current and see where it takes you.”

Avalon’s Alick Killian, Justin Rhyne, Colin Rosser and John McDonnell won the surf dash. Erich Wolf won the singles row in 4:20. Sea Isle’s Danny Rogers finished second (4:23). Wolf won the singles row last week at the county championships.

Killian was a first-time surf-dash winner.

“It’s awesome,” said Killian, who recently graduated from Middle. “We work hard every day. We executed well.”

Wolf praised his patrol mates , especially younger ones like Giulian, Nagle, Grisbaum and Killian. Wolf just said he “was really proud” and that his event was a “two-horse race with Danny Rogers.”

“There is still a lot more to come,” Wolf added.

Wildwood Crest’s Brett Pederson won the men's can run. Wildwood’s Brendan Lewis was third, J.T. Funari of Avalon was third.

“I’m ecstatic,” said Funari, who swims at St. Peter’s

Avalon will host the David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races next week.

“It’s always fun to win a team title,” Matt Wolf said. “To win two in a row and go into a race we are hosting is a good feeling.”