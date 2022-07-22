Avalon wins Kerr Memorials in chilly ocean conditions

AVALON — The swim and surf dash events were not competed in the most ideal conditions Friday night at the 38th David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races.

Despite very hot temperatures throughout this week, the ocean temperature Friday morning was 57.6 degrees and not much warmer for the race. That colder water was due to upwelling, which occurs when cold water under the surface rises to the top.

That did not slow down Dolan Grisbaum.

The 2021 Ocean City High School graduate won the swim in 14 minutes, 19 seconds to lead the Avalon Beach Patrol to its second straight team title in its home event. He also helped Avalon win the the iron man relay (a three-person event with a swimmer, a runner and a doubles crew)

The event was held at the 35th Street beach. Avalon won with 31 points. Sea Isle City was second with 13. Cape May was third with five.

“It was a little colder than I would like it to be, but I got it done,” said Grisbaum, who also won the swim at the Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races on July 15 and at the Cape May County Championships on July 8. Avalon also won the team titles at those events.

“That’s what my goal is: to win,” Grisbaum said. “It was closer than I expected. I figured fighting the current wasn’t really the best option. I just tried my best to win.”

Grisbaum (swimmer), Brandon Hontz (runner) and Ryan Finnegan and Ray Derman (doubles) won the iron man relay in 12:09. Grisbaum helped his team get off to a great start as Avalon won the relay by 11 seconds.

Grisbaum helped win the relay in 2021, but the rest of the relay team was different Friday.

“After (the swim), I was so exhausted,” said Grisbaum, who swims for Boston University. “But I knew I had to get a good lead for my team.”

The beginning of the swim is like a surf dash, which Grisbaum said isn’t his best event. He was a little bit “boxed-in going out,” he said.

“I was kind of shocked I was first going around that first flag,” he said. “But I caught some waves coming in and (it) gave me a boost, which helped me a lot. I’m happy we won the race.”

Avalon’s Alick Killian, Justin Rhyne, John McDonnell, Colin Rosser and Dave Giulian won the surf dash. Maggie Mikalic, Jill McEntee, Danielle Smith and Gabbi Eppright won the iron women’s relay, which was just added this summer. Avalon won in 14:18

“It was awesome,” said Killian, a recent graduate of Middle Township High School. “We have been working hard, and all that hard work is paying off. It’s really nice to win at home. It’s great winning at home. It would really (stink) if someone came to Avalon and beat us in this race.”

Avalon’s Erich Wolf won the singles row. Wildwood Crest’s Jack Klecko was ahead when the rowers reached the flag, and it was a close finish.

Friday was a beautiful night for rowing, said Wolf, who won the event for the third straight week, having also done so at the Cape May and Beschen-Callahan races.

Eight patrols from Cape May County competed Friday, some having multiple boats for the doubles and singles rows. Scoring was 5-3-1 for the first three places.

“So farm so good,” said Wolf, who praised the rest of his patrol, including the other singles rowers, Ryan Finnegan and Gary Nagle.

Wolf won in 5:41, while Finnegan was second in 5:49. Klecko was third (5:59)

“They rode a great race,” Wolf said. “It was neck-and-neck the whole race. (Klecko) rode a great race. Coming in, it was close again. I was in the right place at the right time and rode it in straight. It was a good race overall.”

Sea Isle’s Danny Rogers and Pat Scannapieco won the doubles row in a very close finish with Avalon’s Dave Giulian and Gary Nagle. The boats were almost side-by-side as they approached the shore, but Sea Isle was able to pull ahead near the end.

Scannapieco and Rogers won in 14:40. Giulian and Nagle finished in 14:48.

“They are very fast,” Scannapieco said of Nagle and Giulian. "Tough kids and tough competitors. They (beat us at the Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races and Cape May County Championships), so it was nice to be able to take them because they are very fast.”

Scannapieco said there was not a lot of wind. Rogers and Scannapieco also won the Tri-Resorts on Sunday.

“It started to pick up as the tide went out,” he said. “It helped on the way in, but for the most part it was just a flat pull.”

Note: Wildwood Crest won the Kerr Memorials in 2019. Avalon captured the title from 2011-18. The event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.