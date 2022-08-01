Avalon wins Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championship

WILDWOOD — Two things changed Monday.

The Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships are usually held on a Friday night, but the 52nd edition of the event was postponed due to weather. Also, the Longport Beach Patrol has won two of the last three Hoffman races and was looking to defend its 2021 title.

But Avalon has been having just too good of a summer.

Dolan Grisbaum won the men’s swim, Becca Cubbler took the women’s swim, and Brandon Hontz won the men’s 1-mile beach run to lead Avalon to the team title with 23 points.

Sea Isle City was second with 15. Margate was third (14), Ocean City fourth (13). Wildwood and Cape May each had 11, but Wildwood won the tiebreaker.

The event was the first leg in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association’s “Big Three,” major competitions with all 15 South Jersey patrols participating. The other races in the trio are the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races this Friday and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Aug. 12 in Longport.

“Obviously, we are very excited,” said Avalon Beach Patrol Chief Matt Wolf, who added this is the first time the patrol won the event since he joined it 25 years ago. Avalon had not won the event since 1985.

“We won every race this summer so far. We still have some work to do before South Jerseys.”

Grisbaum won the swim in 8 minutes, 1 second. Last summer, his only losses were in the Big Three events to Longport’s Joey Tepper, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate. The two were seconds apart in each race in 2021. But Tepper is not guarding this summer, so it was Grisbaum’s race to lose Monday.

Grisbaum did not disappoint and remained undefeated this summer. The event was a box-swim format.

“It was definitely a shorter swim,” said Grisbaum, a 2021 Ocean City graduate. “It was super short (600 yards), going parallel to the shore.”

Grisbaum got stuck under the first buoy for about five seconds and lost some time but was still leading around the last buoy. It was a long surf dash coming in, which isn’t his favorite part of the race, but the second-year guard was still first to reach shore.

“That was a little nerve-wracking,” Grisbaum said of the surf dash. "But I am so excited I won. I wanted to win it last year, but it didn’t happen. This year I got it done. We have Margate on Friday, so it’ll be a great few days of training.”

This summer, Avalon has also won the Cape May County Championships, the Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races, the David J. Kerr Memorial Races and the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational.

On Monday, Avalon’s Hontz won the men’s 1-mile beach run in 5:28. Cubbler finished first in the women’s swim in 9:12, beating Megan Fox (Atlantic City H.S.).

“It’s really awesome,” Cubbler said. “We are doing really well, and I’m just glad to keep it going. I’m so happy to be racing for Avalon.”

Cubbler finished a few seconds ahead of Fox (9:20)

“I could see her behind me the whole time,” Cubbler said. “We were right next to each other going out, so I kind of tried to stick with her until I got around the buoy.

“I’m really excited,” added Cubbler, who noted this race also was preparation for the Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitation on Aug. 10.

Avalon finished fourth in the doubles row, so Hontz was determined to get the patrol some points.

“It felt good to have all the teams here,” Hontz said. “I was really excited for (Monday). I am so happy to get the win.”

Sea Isle’s Danny Rogers and Pat Scannapieco won the doubles row, but it was a very close finish. At first, the duo’s victory was unofficial. Boats from Wildwood Crest, Longport, Avalon and Cape May were neck-and-neck the entire time.

Rogers and Scannapieco won in 14:48.

“It was a really flat pull,” Scannapieco said. “There was a slight west wind that was keeping everyone close. A lot of guys were in the hunt. … It’s always nice to come out here and do well in (the first of us the Big Three) where everyone is. Hopefully, we continue this the rest of the season.”

Cape May’s Kennedy Campbell won the women’s rescue board race in 6:02. The Cape May Tech graduate led the 880-yard race from start to finish. She was in the last lane at the start but ran out in front.

“The race was really good,” Campbell said. “I knew one of my best friends (Wildwood’s Bella Taylor) was right behind me. I’ve been trying to win a race since (the Cape May County Championships).”

Campbell lost her father, Joseph Campbell, to cancer in January. The entire patrol lost a fellow guard, Norm Inferrera, who was killed in a boating accident last August while on duty.

“This race was for both of them,” she said.

Wildwood’s Tess McVan won the women’s 1-mile beach run in 5:08. Cape May’s Clay Stephens won the men’s rescue board race in 5:29. Margate’s Bob Bechtel won the singles row, and Avalon’s Erich Wolf was second.

McVan won the Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge last week. On Monday, she was pleased that she won against all the South Jersey patrols.

“It feels really good,” McVan said. “There were a lot of girls out there who were super quick. They were really fast. It was stressful to start, but I was stoked to come out on top.”

For Bechtel, “it was nice to come out here and do well” with the Margate Memorial and South Jersey races on the horizon.

“So many tough crews here. Such a beautiful night,” he said. “We just wanted Margate to put on a little performance. We are happy.”

At the Cape May County Championships, Stephens needed a trip to the hospital for some treatment. But he went from that to winning Monday night.

“I’m here now. I survived,” Stephens said. “Amazing race. Just training hard every day.”