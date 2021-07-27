Avalon captures team title at 37th Kerr Memorial lifeguard races

AVALON — Avalon Beach Patrol rookie Dolan Grisbaum swam out of the ocean, stood on the sand while catching his breath and looked out to see his opponents come ashore.
It took more than a minute for another person to emerge.
Grisbaum's performance was easily the highlight as he dominated the swim at the David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races at the 35th Street beach Tuesday night. He also swam a leg in the winning iron man relay to lead Avalon to the team title.
Avalon won two of the five events and finished second in two others for 17 team points. Sea Isle City finished second with eight points. Wildwood Crest, the defending champion (2019), was third with eight. Sea Isle won the doubles row, which was the tiebreaker for second place.
Eight patrols from Cape May County competed, some having multiple boats for the doubles and singles rows. Scoring was 5-3-1 for the first three places.
Grisbaum, a recent Ocean City High School graduate and a swimming standout, finished his self-designed course for the swim (he made it long so he could build a big lead) in 14 minutes, 36 seconds.
“I just swim as fast as I can go,” said Grisbaum, who was The 2021 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year. “I get out fast. Bring it home even faster. This is my home court, so I really wanted to win this one.”
Grisbaum also won the swim at the Cape May County Championships and the Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races this summer.
Grisbaum, along with Ryan Barton and Gary James Nagle and Dave Giulian, won the iron man relay (a swimmer, runner and a doubles crew) in 12:05.
In the swim, Stone Harbor’s Jack Levari was second (15:46). North Wildwood’s Molly Kowal was third (16:04).
“It feels great,” said Grisbaum, who is a Boston University commit. “I haven’t lost yet. I’m waiting to see if I can go undefeated on the season. Maybe I will, maybe I won’t. It’ll be interesting to see.”
For the second time this summer, Danny Rogers and Pat Scannapieco won the doubles row. The duo also won at the county championships.
On Tuesday, it was a close race with Avalon’s Erich Wolf and Jack Glomb heading to shore, but Rogers and Scannapieco caught a wave to cruise to victory.
Rogers and Scannapieco won in 14:27. Wolf and Glomb finished second in 14:38. Wildwood Crest’s Pat Bakey and Jake Klecko were a close third (14:39).
“It feels good,” Scannapieco said. “A lot of good crews here. … It’s always good to get the win.”
There was not much wind Tuesday, which was great for the rowers.
“It was really flat and not a lot of pull,” Scannapieco said. “We found a wave and got lucky. We were able to stay on (the wave) until the end. We won because of Danny. He is incredible.”
The singles row was intense.
Wildwood Crest’s Darrick Kobierowski won it in 5:32. Rogers came in second in 5:33. Wolf was third in 5:34. Kobierowski and McGovern caught a wave on the southern end of the race. Wolf and Rogers were right next to each other as they approached the shore.
“It was cool,” said Kobierowski, who celebrated his 47th birthday Monday. “It feels good to still be in the mix here. You try not to look around too much. You try to have a strong finish, and every once in a while you’re there where you want to be.”
“Long race,” said Rogers, who added this was his first summer competing in singles. “It was tough, but I got that wave at the end to push me past Wolf.
“It feels great, but I’m dying,” Rogers said with a laugh.
Stone Harbor’s Levari, James Gusser and Tom Lake and Kurt Kircher were second (12:58) in the iron man relay. Wildwood Crest’s Nick Patino, Colin Hess and Ron Ayres and John Steiger were third (12:59)
Wildwood’s Tom Sampson, Matt Comas, Brendan Lewis, Dylan Hagan and Ben Melle won the surf dash. Avalon’s John McDonnell, Harry Rohfling, Conall Sweeney, Sean Geary and Kieran Shierdan finished second. The Crest’s Bakey, Brett Pedersen, Klecko, Luke Love and Tom Derer took third.
Times were not available for the surf dash.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.