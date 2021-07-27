Avalon captures team title at 37th Kerr Memorial lifeguard races

“It was really flat and not a lot of pull,” Scannapieco said. “We found a wave and got lucky. We were able to stay on (the wave) until the end. We won because of Danny. He is incredible.”

The singles row was intense.

Wildwood Crest’s Darrick Kobierowski won it in 5:32. Rogers came in second in 5:33. Wolf was third in 5:34. Kobierowski and McGovern caught a wave on the southern end of the race. Wolf and Rogers were right next to each other as they approached the shore.

“It was cool,” said Kobierowski, who celebrated his 47th birthday Monday. “It feels good to still be in the mix here. You try not to look around too much. You try to have a strong finish, and every once in a while you’re there where you want to be.”

“Long race,” said Rogers, who added this was his first summer competing in singles. “It was tough, but I got that wave at the end to push me past Wolf.

“It feels great, but I’m dying,” Rogers said with a laugh.

Stone Harbor’s Levari, James Gusser and Tom Lake and Kurt Kircher were second (12:58) in the iron man relay. Wildwood Crest’s Nick Patino, Colin Hess and Ron Ayres and John Steiger were third (12:59)