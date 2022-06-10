Australian rookie Stephanie Kyriacou leads ShopRite LPGA Classic by 1 shot

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stephanie Kyriacou walked into the interview tent at the ShopRite LPGA Classic and made a statement followed by a big smile Friday.

“I haven’t done this before,” the Australian rookie said.

Kyriacou shot a 6-under 65 on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club to grab the first-round lead of the $1.75 million, 54-hole Classic.

Frida Kinhult of Sweden made an eagle on her final hole and finished in second place with a 5-under 66. New Jersey native Marina Alex was two shots back with a 4-under 67. Meaghan Francella, a former club pro at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, shot a 3-under 68. Defending champion Celine Boutier shot a 1-under 70.

“It's always a good thing, isn't it?” Kyriacou said of being interviewed. “I've had a pretty slow start to the season, so getting an interview now is fun. I like talking.”

Plenty of golfers chasing Kyriacou have experience in the interview tent.

The No. 1 ranked player in the world, Jin Young Ko, and 11th-ranked Brooke Henderson also were two shots back at 4-under 67.

Ko finished tied for second at last year’s Classic. Henderson seems to be on path to a Classic title. The Canadian native finished tied for 11th in 2019, tied for sixth in 2020 and tied for second last year.

“The last few years, I’ve had really great finishes here,” Henderson said. “I’ve been really looking forward to coming back here because I know I am close to winning here. It was a nice start today. Hopefully, I can go out tomorrow and Sunday and make a ton more birdies and see what happens.”

Cristie Kerr, the 2004 champion, topped a group of 13 players at 3-under. Kerr, 44, had played in five events this year and missed the cut in four of them. She relished meeting the media as much as Kyriacou did. Kerr teed off on the 10th hole and shot a 5-under 29 on the back nine.

“You know,” Kerr said, “it's been a struggle the last couple years. I still have the fire to compete. I'm enjoying (being on the leaderboard). I'm enjoying doing an interview. It's been quite a while, but two more days.”

The first round was played in sunny, calm and hot conditions. Kyriacou played in the first group to tee off. The 21-year-old played in five events before the Classic and missed the cut in three of them.

Kyriacou got some advice from fellow Australian and Hall of Famer Karrie Webb earlier this week. Webb told the rookie to relax between putts by closing her eyes, breathing and listening to the birds.

“I just asked what she did when she struggled with nerves in her prime, because (I) tend to get a bit nervous, like everyone does,” Kyriacou said. “I just asked how she coped with it, and she gave me a few tips, and it looks like it worked out there.”

Kyriacou played a bogey-free round. How will she feel when she tees off Saturday?

“I'll feel excited,” she said. “First time in contention on the LPGA, so I’ll definitely be nervous, but I'll be pretty excited."

Kinhult, who played at Florida State and was the world’s No. 1 amateur, gave herself a boost with an eagle at the 477-yard, par-5 ninth, her final hole. She hit a 3-wood from 230 yards to within 13 feet of the pin and made the putt.

“It was a good day, Kinhult said, “so I'm just excited to keep grinding a little bit after lunch and maybe play some ping-pong and get ready for tomorrow.”

Francella’s round continued what is easily the most emotional story of the Classic. She hadn’t competed in an LPGA event since 2013 and is playing the Classic on a sponsor’s exemption. Her mom, Denise, a breast cancer survivor, is watching her play.

“I was really nervous,” Francella said. “My hands were shaking.”

Francella birdied the ninth, 10th and 11th holes.

“Oh, God,” she said to herself. “What am I doing?”

Francella exhaled when she sank her par putt on the 18th. She taught at Hidden Creek from 2020-22 and now works at Philadelphia Cricket Club. Francella wasn’t carried away with her opening-round success.

“I’m not,” she said, “going to quit my day job.”

