Stockton University women’s lacrosse freshman Aubrey Giordano tied the school record for most goals in a single game for the third time this season Wednesday in the Ospreys’ 17-14 loss to Moravian in a nonconference matchup.

Giordano scored seven for the Ospreys (9-2). The attacker also had seven goals on Feb. 22 and March 18, both Stockton victories. Giordano had a team-leading 34 goals this season.

On Wednesday, Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional High School) finished with a team-leading five draw controls, four ground balls and two goals. The senior has 30 goals his season.

Isabella Marinello and Lily Alessandro each scored twice. Alessandro added a team-leading five ground balls and an assist. Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made four saves.

Rowing: The Stockton women’s and men’s programs are hosting the Battle at Brigantine regatta for the second straight year this weekend at the Brigantine Rowing Club.

Time trials will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday and racing will start at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Along with the Ospreys, Franklin and Marshall, Catholic University, Johnson and Wales, Cabrini, Thomas Jefferson and Villanova are the other programs that will be competing in the 2,000-meter course behind Bayshore Avenue. The starting line will be near the Brigantine Lighthouse and the finish line by the Brigantine Yacht Club.

Viewing and spectator areas include any street end on the bay from Lighthouse Circle to 10th Street South, City Dock at 26th Street and the Brigantine Yacht Club at 10th Street and Bayshore Avenue. The boathouse area is just for athletes, coaches and officials.

The Brigantine boat ramp will be closed from 2 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday. Traffic around the boathouse will also be affected during the same period.

Stockton features senior Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek) and juniors Amber Hartzell, (Madelynn Schina and Emily Latshaw. The Ospreys also have two experienced coxswains in juniors Lorelei Hendricks and Kelley Mason.

Twelve freshmen joined the team this season, including Megan Baldwin (Holy Spirit), Gabriella Bates (Southern Regional), Ashley Timm (Egg Harbor Township) and Marissa Martinelli. Last week, the four rowed in the varsity eight.

First-year head coach Chris O’Brien leads the Ospreys.