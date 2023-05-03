Five Stockton University women’s lacrosse players received all-New Jersey Athletic Conference honors, including freshman Aubrey Giordano, who was named the Rookie of the Year and selected to the first team.

Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional), Drew Coxson and Isabella Marinello also made the first team. Kerstin Axe was named an honorable mention. The five led the Ospreys to a 12-4 record, the second most wins in program history. Stockton earned the second seed in the NJAC Tournament, and played Rowan in the first round Wednesday.

Giordano became the third player in program history to receive the Rookie of the Year award. In 15 games, Giordano scored 43 goals and added eight assists for 51 points. She also has had 17 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers.

Giordano ranks fourth in goals per game (2.87) in the conference, and ninth in points per game (3.40). The freshman won Rookie of the Week three times this season, and tied the school record of seven goals in a game three times.

McLaughlin started all 16 games for Stockton. She has 38 goals and five assists for 43 points. McLaughlin added 56 draw controls, 21 ground balls and caused 21 turnovers. She ranks in the top three on the team in goals, points, draw controls and caused turnovers.

McLaughlin is seventh in the conference in draw controls per game (3.50) and 10th in goals per game (2.38). McLaughlin was named NJAC Offensive Player of the Week once this season.

Marinello entered Wednesday leading the NJAC in assists per game (1.44), and ranked second in points per game (4.00) and ninth in goals per game. Marinello started all 16 games, scoring 41 to go with 23 assists.

Coxson tied the school record with 34 caused turnovers, which leads the league. The defender also had 41 ground balls, which ranks fourth in the NJAC. Coxson set a program record for caused turnovers in a single game with six on April 8.

Axe also started 16 games, and is a strong defender for the team. She has 27 ground balls, 13 caused turnovers and 14 draw controls. With Axe and Coxson leading the defense, Stockton had a 9.00 goals-against average.