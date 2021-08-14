Atlantic Shores falls in first pool-play game in World Series

The Atlantic Shore 13-year-old baseball team lost 3-1 to New England on Saturday in its first of four pool-play games in the Babe Ruth World Series at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park in Jamestown, New York.

The event has two five-team pools. Each team will get four pool-play games, with the top three teams from each group advancing to the single-elimination segment of the tournament.

In the third inning Saturday, Bernie Hargadon singled in Colin Thompson, who had singled to lead off inning, to give Atlantic Shore a 1-0 lead. Atlantic Shore would threaten again in the fourth when Matthew Wagner, Aidan Ralph and John Franchini had three straight hits to load the bases, but a double play ended the chance at extending the lead.

Hargadon, Damon Herzchel and Wagner hit three straight singles in the bottom of the sixth, but again New England escaped from a bases-loaded threat.

Ralph was stellar on the mound. He struck out 11 and allowed fouor hits in six inninggs.

"We just didn't get that big hit today, but we'll refocus and get the offense going," Atlantic Shore coach Mike Gill said. "Aidan Ralph was excellent today on the mound. Unfortunately, our offense didn't give him much help."