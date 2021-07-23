Atlantic Shore wins Mid-Atlantic Region tourney opener 12-0

But the offense woke up in the fifth inning.

Matt Bonczek and Lodgek each hit RBI singles and scored to extend the lead to 7-0. Luca Bruno hit a two-run single. Gabe Gillespie and Gavin Cohen each scored.

“It felt great to finally get a run that was earned,” said Bonczek, 14 of Northfield. “The team really came through.”

Bonczek finished with four hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Chase Comac and Finn Haines also doubled.

“I thought it was going to be a really close game,” Bonczek said. “(West End) is a really good team. I’m excited to come out (Saturday). We will carry this momentum.”

The offense picked up after West End took out starter Ethan Nagy, Atlantic Shore coach Dave Geiger said. Nagy gave up just two hits in three innings.

Along with providing solid offense, Haines pitched two strong innings with two strikeouts. Cohen closed out the game to seal the shutout. West End had just four hits.

“It takes all the wind out of the other team,” Geiger said about his pitching.