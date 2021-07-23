Atlantic Shore wins Mid-Atlantic Region tourney opener 12-0

SOMERS POINT — Evan Taylor set the tone early on the mound Friday.
Matt Bonczek was one of the many contributors on offense.
The Atlantic Shore 14-year-old baseball team scored four runs in the fifth inning and five in the seventh en route to a 12-0 victory over West End (Williamsport, Pennsylvania) in a Babe Ruth League Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament first-round game at Fehrle Field.
Atlantic Shore, which is hosting the double-elimination tournament, will take on Bridgewater in the second round at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Atlantic Shore won the Southern New Jersey title July 16. Bridgewater captured the North New Jersey championship. The Atlantic Shore team consists of players from Ocean City, Brigantine, Ventnor and Northfield.
Taylor earned the win, pitching three innings with seven strikeouts, including five straight to start the game. The 14-year-old from Ocean City gave up just one hit.
“I was just throwing my best pitches, and it worked,” Taylor said. “My team did a great job hitting the ball, and we got that (win). It felt really good. I did my best, and my team did their best. We did a really good job.”
Taylor drew two walks, had a couple steals and scored twice on passed balls early in the game. Jake Lodgek scored on a passed ball in the second inning. Atlantic Shore led 3-0 after three innings, all because of passed balls.
But the offense woke up in the fifth inning.
Matt Bonczek and Lodgek each hit RBI singles and scored to extend the lead to 7-0. Luca Bruno hit a two-run single. Gabe Gillespie and Gavin Cohen each scored.
“It felt great to finally get a run that was earned,” said Bonczek, 14 of Northfield. “The team really came through.”
Bonczek finished with four hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Chase Comac and Finn Haines also doubled.
“I thought it was going to be a really close game,” Bonczek said. “(West End) is a really good team. I’m excited to come out (Saturday). We will carry this momentum.”
The offense picked up after West End took out starter Ethan Nagy, Atlantic Shore coach Dave Geiger said. Nagy gave up just two hits in three innings.
Along with providing solid offense, Haines pitched two strong innings with two strikeouts. Cohen closed out the game to seal the shutout. West End had just four hits.
“It takes all the wind out of the other team,” Geiger said about his pitching.
“It’ll take a really good baseball team to beat us twice. We are a complete baseball team. Hopefully, we will get it started again (Saturday), and Jake Lodgek will do his job pitching and we will go from there. It was a complete team effort.”
Millville, which was added to the bracket after a team from Delaware dropped out, beat Monroe Township 1-0 in its first game Friday. Monroe was the North New Jersey runner-up.
Millville will play Pennsylvania State champion Altoona in the second round at 1 p.m. Saturday. Altoona earned a first-round bye.
The championship game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday. If necessary, a second game would be played 30 minutes after the first game is completed.
“We got a lot of momentum from this,” Taylor said.
Other tourneys
The Atlantic Shore 13U and 15U teams are also competing in Mid-Atlantic tourneys. The 13U team won its first pool-play game of three Friday, 14-0 over Berkeley Heights (North New Jersey champion) in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Aiden Ralph and Dillon Singleton combined for a no-hitter. The local team will play again at 5 p.m. Saturday. The 15U team played two games Friday — losing to Center County (Pennsylvania) 4-3 in its second game of the double-elimination tourney and winning its third 6-2 over Fredrick (Maryland).
Atlantic Shore:111 040 5 — 12 14 1
West End:000 000 0 — 0 4 2
2B: Camac, Haines, Bonczek AS
WP: Taylor
LP: Nagy
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
