Atlantic Shore wins 2nd pool-play game, will advance in region tourney

The Atlantic Shore 13-year-old baseball team won its second of three pool-play games Saturday in the Babe Ruth League Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament at Seitz Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
Aidan Ralph hit the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead Atlantic Shore to a 12-11 victory. Atlantic Shore aims to earn the top seed in the single-elimination tournament when it plays its last pool-play game against host Altoona at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Regardless of the outcome Sunday, Atlantic Shore advances in the bracket.
If Atlantic Shore wins Monday, it advances to the championship Tuesday. The region champion will move on to the World Series on Aug. 14-21 in Jamestown, New York.
Atlantic Shore won the Southern New Jersey title July 13.
The Atlantic Shore 14U and 15U teams are also competing in their Mid-Atlantic tourneys after winning their respective state titles.
The 14U team, which is hosting the event, suffered a 2-1 loss Saturday to Bridgewater in its second-round game of its Mid-Atlantic Region tourney at Fehrle Field in Somers Point.
The tournament is double-elimination.
Atlantic Shore heads to the losers bracket to play Monroe Township at 1 p.m. Monday. The game was scheduled for Sunday, but a player from Monroe got sick. Atlantic Shore will need to win at least four games (possibly five) to win the title.
Monroe was the North New Jersey runner-up.
The region champion will advance to the World Series from Aug. 14-21 in Ottumwa, Iowa.
On Saturday, Atlantic Shore struck out only once and made contact on multiple at-bats. Each ball went right to a fielder, Atlantic Shore 14U coach Dave Geiger said.
Jake Lodgek and Finn Haines combined to strike out 13 for Atlantic Shore. Bobby pitched a complete game for Bridgewater.
Also in the 14U tourney, Millville lost 7-0 to Pennsylvania State winner Altoona. Millville, which made the bracket because a team from Delaware opted out, will play West End (Williamsport, Pennsylvania) at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The 15U team won 15-5 in its double-elimination bracket Saturday. After going 1-1 in two games Friday, Atlantic Shore then lost 8-4 in its fourth game, being eliminated from the tournanamebnt.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.