Atlantic Shore wins 2nd pool-play game, will advance in region tourney

The Atlantic Shore 13-year-old baseball team won its second of three pool-play games Saturday in the Babe Ruth League Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament at Seitz Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Aidan Ralph hit the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead Atlantic Shore to a 12-11 victory. Atlantic Shore aims to earn the top seed in the single-elimination tournament when it plays its last pool-play game against host Altoona at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Regardless of the outcome Sunday, Atlantic Shore advances in the bracket.

If Atlantic Shore wins Monday, it advances to the championship Tuesday. The region champion will move on to the World Series on Aug. 14-21 in Jamestown, New York.

Atlantic Shore won the Southern New Jersey title July 13.

The Atlantic Shore 14U and 15U teams are also competing in their Mid-Atlantic tourneys after winning their respective state titles.

The 14U team, which is hosting the event, suffered a 2-1 loss Saturday to Bridgewater in its second-round game of its Mid-Atlantic Region tourney at Fehrle Field in Somers Point.

The tournament is double-elimination.