Atlantic Shore wins 2 games Friday to reach Saturday's Babe Ruth World Series final

In a win-or-go home situation, the Atlantic Shore 13U baseball team stepped up in a big way Friday.
And it did so twice.
Atlantic Shore won its first game in the single-elimination round pf the Babe Ruth Baseball World Series and followed that with a semifinal victory at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park in Jamestown, New York.
The Mid-Atlantic Region and Southern New Jersey champions will play New England for the title at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Atlantic Shore played two games Friday because the last of its four pool games was canceled Wednesday due to rain.
In Friday's semifinal, Aidan Ralph pitched 6 1/3 innings with three strikeouts to lead Atlantic Shore to a 9-1 victory over Tallahassee, Florida. In pool play Thursday, Atlantic Shore lost to Tallahassee.
In the top of the fourth inning Friday, Colin Thompson and Matthew Wagner each drove in runs and Johnny Franchini executed a bunt to extend Atlantic Shore’s lead to 5-0.
Later in the inning, Damon Herzchel hit an RBI single, and Franchini scored on an error to make it 7-0. Ryan Baldwin walked with the bases loaded, and another run scored on a throwing error to extend the lead to 9-0.
Matt Wagner hit an RBI single in the first inning to start the scoring for Atlantic Shore.
Tallahassee, which won the Southwest title, wen undefeated in pool play. Atlantic Shore went 2-2 in pool play.
In the quarterfinals earlier Friday, Atlantic Shore beat Kai, Hawaii, 4-2. Dillion Singleton earned the win. He gave up two hits, three walks and one earned run in five innings. Singleton struck two.
Atlantic Shore coach Mike Gill called said the performance was Singelton’s best of the entire summer and that it carried the team to the win. Gill also said his players delivered clutch hits in the victory.
Ryan Baldwin earned the save.
In the top of the first inning, Matt Wagner and Damon Herzchel each grounded into run-scoring fielder’s choices to give Atlantic Shore an early 2-0 lead. Thompson’s RBI extended the lead to 3-0. Will Hickman hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to give Atlantic Shore a 4-1 lead.
Hawaii won the Pacific Southwest Region title. In the World Series, the team won three of its four pool-play games.
