Atlantic Shore wins 13U Babe Ruth World Series

On Friday, Atlantic Shore won its first game in the single-elimination round of the World Series and followed that with a semifinal victory — a 9-1 win over Tallahassee, which finished pool-play undefeated. Atlantic Shore played both games Friday because its final pool games were canceled Wednesday due to rain.

"I think we just got the momentum," Gill said. "We had a good talk before the playoffs started the difference between being on a team and playing on a team. When you play on a team, you're just playing for yourself. When you belong to a team, you are willing to do anything for your team to win.

"And we saw that the last three games. We really embraced that the last three days."

In the semifinals Friday, Aidan Ralph pitched 6 1/3 innings with three strikeouts to lead Atlantic Shore past Tallahassee. In the top of the fourth inning, Thompson and Matthew Wagner each drove in runs to extend Atlantic Shore’s lead to 5-0.

Later in the inning, Damon Herzchel hit an RBI single, and Franchini scored on an error to make it 7-0. Ryan Baldwin walked with the bases loaded, and another run scored on a throwing error to extend the lead to 9-0.