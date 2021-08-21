Atlantic Shore wins 13U Babe Ruth World Series

The Atlantic Shore 13-year-old baseball team ended the summer on top.
Colin Thompson, John Franchini and Bernie Hargadon each hit RBI singles in the top of the third inning to lead Atlantic Shore in a 10-7 victory over Norwalk, Connecticut, in the Babe Ruth Baseball World Series championship Saturday at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park in Jamestown, New York.
After the trio drove in those three runs, Atlantic Shore led 7-6.
Then, in the fifth inning, Hargadon hit a two-run double, and Franchini executed a bunt to extend Atlantic Shore's lead to 10-6.
That bunt, which was also used and executed by Franchini in the team's semifinal Friday, changed the momentum of the title game, coach Mike Gill said.
Atlantic Shore consists of players from Ventnor, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City, Somers Point and Upper Township.
"It's pretty surreal," Gill said in a telephone interview after the game as rain started to pour. "This is one of those moments where you are like, 'Wow, this is unbelievable.'"
Will Hickman hit a three-run triple in the first inning for Atlantic Shore. But Norwalk, which won the New England Region title, tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the first.
Franchini gave Atlantic Shore the lead back when he hit an RBI single, but Norwalk made it 6-4 in the bottom of the second.
Hickman, Thompson and Ryan Baldwin each combined for the win. Hickman started, pitching two innings with a strikeout. Thompson struck out three in relief. Baldwin finished out the game, getting two pop-outs and a strikeout.
Thompson earned the Most Outstanding Player award in the tournament. Aidan Ralph and Thompson made the all-World Series team. Matt Wagner made the All-Defensive team.
Atlantic Shore’s 14U team won the World Series twice under coach Dave Geiger. But other age groups in the program have not. In 2017, Gill’s team came close, but lost to Tallahassee, Florida, in the World Series semifinals in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Atlantic Shore also won the Mid-Atlantic Region and Southern New Jersey titles last month.
"We have been doing the 13s since 2011, and we've been close, but it feels really surreal to say that, after all these close calls, we finally got one," Gill said."
The World Series started Aug. 14 with two five-team pools. Each team played four pool-play games. Teams from Hawaii, Washington and other states competed. After pool play, the top three teams from each group advanced to the single-elimination segment of the tournament.
Atlantic Shore went 2-2 in pool play. After losing its first game, Atlantic Shore won 15-5 and 12-2 in the next two. But Atlantic Shore closed out pool-play with an 8-1 loss to Tallahassee.
On Friday, Atlantic Shore won its first game in the single-elimination round of the World Series and followed that with a semifinal victory — a 9-1 win over Tallahassee, which finished pool-play undefeated. Atlantic Shore played both games Friday because its final pool games were canceled Wednesday due to rain.
"I think we just got the momentum," Gill said. "We had a good talk before the playoffs started the difference between being on a team and playing on a team. When you play on a team, you're just playing for yourself. When you belong to a team, you are willing to do anything for your team to win.
"And we saw that the last three games. We really embraced that the last three days."
In the semifinals Friday, Aidan Ralph pitched 6 1/3 innings with three strikeouts to lead Atlantic Shore past Tallahassee. In the top of the fourth inning, Thompson and Matthew Wagner each drove in runs to extend Atlantic Shore’s lead to 5-0.
Later in the inning, Damon Herzchel hit an RBI single, and Franchini scored on an error to make it 7-0. Ryan Baldwin walked with the bases loaded, and another run scored on a throwing error to extend the lead to 9-0.
In the quarterfinals earlier Friday, Atlantic Shore beat Kai, Hawaii, 4-2. Dillion Singleton earned the win. He gave up two hits, three walks and one earned run in five innings. Singleton struck out two. Gill called the performance Singleton’s best of the entire summer and that it carried them to the win.
Hawaii, which went 3-1 in pool play, won the Pacific Southwest Region title. Tallahassee won the Southwest title. Norwalk went 3-1 in pool play.
Atlantic Shore really stepped up in a huge way in its last three games.
"I'm just really proud of this group," Gill said. "The kids worked really hard. The parents were really supportive. The community was supportive with fundraising. From the parent to the league to the kids to my staff, everybody deserves this and earned it."
