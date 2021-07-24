Atlantic Shore suffers first loss in double-elimination region tourney

The Atlantic Shore 14-year-old baseball team suffered a 2-1 loss Saturday to Bridgewater in its second-round game of the in a Babe Ruth League Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament at Fehrle Field in Somers Point.

The tournament is double-elimination.

Atlantic Shore heads to the losers bracket to play Monroe Township at 1 p.m. Monday. The game was scheduled for Sunday, but a player from Monroe got sick. Atlantic Shore will need to win at least four games (possibly five) to win the title.

Atlantic Shore won the Southern New Jersey title July 16. Monroe was the North New Jersey runner-up.

The region champion will advance to the World Series from Aug. 14-21 in Ottumwa, Iowa.

On Saturday, Atlantic Shore struck out only once and made contact on multiple at-bats. Each ball went right to a fielder, Atlantic Shore coach Dave Geiger said.

Jake Lodgek and Finn Haines combined to strike out 13 for Atlantic Shore. Bobby pitched a complete game for Bridgewater.

Also in the 14U tourney, Millville lost 7-0 to Pennsylvania State winner Altoona. Millville, which made the bracket because a team from Delaware opted out, will play West End (Williamsport, Pennsylvania) at 10 a.m. Sunday.