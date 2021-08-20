Atlantic Shore responds with big win to avoid elimination at Babe Ruth World Series

In a win-or-go home situation, the Atlantic Shore 13U baseball team stepped up in a big way Friday.
Colin Thompson hit an RBI single in the top of the second inning and Dillion Singleton's clutch pitching performance helped Atlantic Shore defeat Kai, Hawaii, 4-2 in the first round of the single-elimination bracket of the Babe Ruth World Series at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park in Jamestown, New York.
Atlantic Shore advanced to a Friday night semifinal game against against Tallahassee, Florida. Hawaii was eliminated from the tournament.
Dillion Singleton earned the win. He gave up two hits, three walks and one earned run in five innings. Singleton struck two.
Atlantic Shore coach Mike Gill called said the performance was Singelton's best of the entire summer and that carried the team to a win. Gill also said his players had clutch hitting in the victory.
Ryan Baldwin earned the save.
In the top of the first inning, Matt Wagner and Damon Herzchel each grounded into run-scoring fielder's choices to give Atlantic Shore an early 2-0 lead. Thompson’s RBI extended the lead to 3-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, Hawaii’s JJ Shinigawa scored with two outs on a passed ball to make the score 3-1. Will Hickman hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to give Atlantic Shore a 4-1 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Hawaii loaded the bases, but Atlantic Shore ended the threat to advance in the tournament.
Bernie Hargadon doubled for Atlantic Shore.
Hawaii won the Pacific Southwest Region title. In the World Series, the team won three of its four pool-play games. Atlantic Shore, which went 2-2 in pool play, won the Mid-Atlantic Region and Southern New Jersey titles last month.
Atlantic Shore lost its last pool-play game Thursday to Tallahassee.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
