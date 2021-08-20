 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic Shore responds with big win to avoid elimination at Babe Ruth World Series
0 comments
BABE RUTH BASEBALL WORLD SERIES

Atlantic Shore responds with big win to avoid elimination at Babe Ruth World Series

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic Shore 13U baseball regional champions team

The Atlantic Shore 13U Babe Ruth baseball team won its regional tournament championship last month to qualify for the World Series in Jamestown, New York.

 PROVIDED

In a win-or-go home situation, the Atlantic Shore 13U baseball team stepped up in a big way Friday.

Colin Thompson hit an RBI single in the top of the second inning and Dillion Singleton's clutch pitching performance helped Atlantic Shore defeat Kai, Hawaii, 4-2 in the first round of the single-elimination bracket of the Babe Ruth World Series at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park in Jamestown, New York.

Atlantic Shore advanced to a Friday night semifinal game against against Tallahassee, Florida. Hawaii was eliminated from the tournament.

Dillion Singleton earned the win. He gave up two hits, three walks and one earned run in five innings. Singleton struck two.

Atlantic Shore coach Mike Gill called said the performance was Singelton's best of the entire summer and that carried the team to a win. Gill also said his players had clutch hitting in the victory.

Ryan Baldwin earned the save.

In the top of the first inning, Matt Wagner and Damon Herzchel each grounded into run-scoring fielder's choices to give Atlantic Shore an early 2-0 lead. Thompson’s RBI extended the lead to 3-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Hawaii’s JJ Shinigawa scored with two outs on a passed ball to make the score 3-1. Will Hickman hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to give Atlantic Shore a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Hawaii loaded the bases, but Atlantic Shore ended the threat to advance in the tournament.

Bernie Hargadon doubled for Atlantic Shore.

Hawaii won the Pacific Southwest Region title. In the World Series, the team won three of its four pool-play games. Atlantic Shore, which went 2-2 in pool play, won the Mid-Atlantic Region and Southern New Jersey titles last month.

Atlantic Shore lost its last pool-play game Thursday to Tallahassee.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News