Atlantic Shore responds with big win to avoid elimination at Babe Ruth World Series

In a win-or-go home situation, the Atlantic Shore 13U baseball team stepped up in a big way Friday.

Colin Thompson hit an RBI single in the top of the second inning and Dillion Singleton's clutch pitching performance helped Atlantic Shore defeat Kai, Hawaii, 4-2 in the first round of the single-elimination bracket of the Babe Ruth World Series at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park in Jamestown, New York.

Atlantic Shore advanced to a Friday night semifinal game against against Tallahassee, Florida. Hawaii was eliminated from the tournament.

Dillion Singleton earned the win. He gave up two hits, three walks and one earned run in five innings. Singleton struck two.

Atlantic Shore coach Mike Gill called said the performance was Singelton's best of the entire summer and that carried the team to a win. Gill also said his players had clutch hitting in the victory.

Ryan Baldwin earned the save.

In the top of the first inning, Matt Wagner and Damon Herzchel each grounded into run-scoring fielder's choices to give Atlantic Shore an early 2-0 lead. Thompson’s RBI extended the lead to 3-0.