Atlantic Shore falls in region semis, still another great season

It was another great summer for the Atlantic Shore program.

The Atlantic Shore 13-and-under baseball team won the Babe Ruth Southern New Jersey State Championship earlier this month and advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament semifinals.

The regional tournament, which was held in Ventnor, started July 14 with nine teams and ended Tuesday. Atlantic Shore lost to eventual champion West End, Pennsylvania, in the semifinals Monday.

Atlantic Shore featured players from Brigantine, Margate, Longport, Linwood, Northfield, Upper Township and Mullica Township. The program won the Babe Ruth World Series title in 2021.

"After winning a World (title) last year, we knew matching that outcome would be tough. But this group of kids and parents put all their energy to make that happen," Atlantic Shore coach Mike Gill said.

"We are very happy with how hard the kids worked. We're disappointed that we didn't reach our ultimate team goal, but we feel these players are much better today than the day we got them and, for us, their development was a total success."

Ryan Bradly, Kam Street, Frank Steelman, Jack Murray, Brayden Simon, Mike Sher and Dante Zappala excelled on the mound. Bradly, Zappala, Street, Jack Fellows, Dante Franchini and Tyler Buccafurni were leaders at the plate. But Gill said the entire team contributed in their success, and the roster was very balanced.

In the regional tournament, the competition was solid, Gill said. Atlantic Shore had defeated West End in pool-play but lost to them in the semifinals. Atlantic Shore's 13U program won state titles in 2011, 2013-18, 2020 and 2021.

"It was another successful season for AShore, and we hope kids continue to see playing and representing your town and community is still the best baseball out there," Gill said.

"We feel our program prepares these kids for the next step better than anyone else and that has been echoed by many of the parents. Our practices are college level and practice is where teams improve, and we saw a ton of improvement. These kids definitely left their mark on the AShore program."