 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic Shore falls in first pool-play game in World Series
0 comments
BABE RUTH BASEBALL 13U WORLD SERIES

Atlantic Shore falls in first pool-play game in World Series

{{featured_button_text}}

The Atlantic Shore 13-year-old baseball team lost 3-1 to New England on Saturday in its first of four pool-play games in the Babe Ruth World Series at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park in Jamestown, New York.

The event has two five-team pools. Each team will get four pool-play games, with the top three teams from each group advancing to the single-elimination segment of the tournament.

In the third inning Saturday, Bernie Hargadon singled in Colin Thompson, who had singled to lead off inning, to give Atlantic Shore a 1-0 lead. Atlantic Shore would threaten again in the fourth when Matthew Wagner, Aidan Ralph and John Franchini had three straight hits to load the bases, but a double play ended the chance at extending the lead.

Hargadon, Damon Herzchel and Wagner hit three straight singles in the bottom of the sixth, but again New England escaped from a bases-loaded threat.

Ralph was stellar on the mound. He struck out 11 and allowed four hits in six innings.

"We just didn't get that big hit today, but we'll refocus and get the offense going," Atlantic Shore coach Mike Gill said. "Aidan Ralph was excellent today on the mound. Unfortunately, our offense didn't give him much help."

For New England, Frederick Melton pitched a complete game, striking out three and allowing nine hits. Marcus Villafane executed a squeeze with one out to tie the game in the seventh inning. Konstantinos Panagiotidis scored on a passed ball to give New England a 2-1.

Villafane later scored to cap the rally.

Atlantic Shore, which won the Mid-Atlantic Region and Southern New Jersey titles, was scheduled to face Western New York on Sunday. Atlantic Shore will face Pacific Northeast at 2 p.m. Monday and finish pool play against Southeast at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News