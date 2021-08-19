Atlantic Shore ends pool play with loss, set to begin single-elimination bracket Friday

The Atlantic Shore 13-year-old baseball team suffered an 8-1 loss Thursday to Tallahassee, Florida, in its final pool-play game of the Babe Ruth World Series at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park in Jamestown, New York.
Despite the loss, Atlantic Shore is still advancing with five other teams to the single-elimination segment of the tournament.
Atlantic Shore will play the winner of host Jamestown and Hawaii in the first-round Thursday. The Jamestown-Hawaii game ended too late for this edition.
Atlantic Shore will have to win three straight games to win the title. The semifinals are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday. The championship is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.
The World Series started with two five-team pools. Each team played four pool-play games. The top three teams from each group advanced. The top seed in each pool earned a first-round bye. Not all seedlings were known at Press time.
Atlantic Shore went 2-2 in pool play — losing its first game 3-1 and winning its second and third 15-5 and 12-2, respectively.
"We just did not play very well, and we are hoping with our backs to the wall, single-elimination, that we got that bad game out and we can refocus and get ready for a three-game win streak here," Atlantic Shore coach Mike Gill said about Thursday's loss.
In the top of the first inning, Colin Thompson scored on a wild pitch to give Atlantic Shore a 1-0 lead. But that lead did not last long as Tallahassee's Nate Dietz hit an RBI double to make it 2-1.
Atlantic Shore had two runners on in the top of the second, but the threat was quickly ended. Tallahassee added two three runs in the bottom of the second, one in the third and two in the fifth to cap the scoring.
Dillion Singleton, Jake Blum and TJ McBall pitched for Atlantic Shore.
Tallahassee, which won the Southeast Region title, finished pool play undefeated. Atlantic Shore won the Mid-Atlantic Region and Southern New Jersey titles last month.
"Everything starts over," Gill told his players after the game Thursday. "Come in (Friday) feeling that you're not ready to go home."
