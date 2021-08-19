Atlantic Shore ends pool play with loss, set to begin single-elimination bracket Friday

The Atlantic Shore 13-year-old baseball team suffered an 8-1 loss Thursday to Tallahassee, Florida, in its final pool-play game of the Babe Ruth World Series at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park in Jamestown, New York.

Despite the loss, Atlantic Shore is still advancing with five other teams to the single-elimination segment of the tournament.

Atlantic Shore will play the winner of host Jamestown and Hawaii in the first-round Thursday. The Jamestown-Hawaii game ended too late for this edition.

Atlantic Shore will have to win three straight games to win the title. The semifinals are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday. The championship is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

The World Series started with two five-team pools. Each team played four pool-play games. The top three teams from each group advanced. The top seed in each pool earned a first-round bye. Not all seedlings were known at Press time.

Atlantic Shore went 2-2 in pool play — losing its first game 3-1 and winning its second and third 15-5 and 12-2, respectively.