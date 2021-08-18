Atlantic Shore closes out World Series pool play Thursday, guaranteed spot in single-elimination tournament

The journey continues for the Atlantic Shore 13-year-old baseball team.
After losing its first of four pool-play games, Atlantic Shore won its next two games and is now guaranteed to advance in the Babe Ruth World Series at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park in Jamestown, New York.
Atlantic Shore was scheduled to complete pool play Wednesday, but its game was rained out. Atlantic Shore will now close out pool play 10 a.m. Thursday against Tallahassee, Florida.
Regardless of the outcome Thursday, Atlantic Shore earned a berth in the single-elimination segment of the tournament. Atlantic Shore consists of players from Ventnor, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City, Somers Point and Upper Township.
"I think they are getting more comfortable and shaking off the early jitters," Atlantic Shore coach Mike Gill said.
In Atlantic Shore’s second game Sunday, the team put together six runs in the top of the sixth inning en route to a 15-5 victory over Western New York. On Monday, Atlantic Shore scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in its third game to win 12-2 over Pacific Northeast.
Both games ended on the 10-run rule.
On Sunday, Atlantic Shore took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Colin Thompson hit an RBI single, Will Hickman scored on a wild pitch, and Bernie Hargadon tripled in Thompson later in the inning. Western New York tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, but Atlantic Shore answered back in the fifth.
Dillon Singleton and Hickman each hit RBI singles to extend the lead to 5-3. Singleton, the winning pitcher, pitched 3⅓ innings with four strikeouts and allowed just two hits. Thompson came on in relief and got out of a bases-loaded jam to end the inning.
In the top of the fifth, TJ Santarpio doubled in Damon Herzchel for Atlantic Shore. Two more runs scored on errors, which gave Atlantic Chore a 9-3 lead. In the top of the six, Thompson had an RBI double and Colt Russo and Aidan Ralph both hit RBI singles. TJ McBall hit a two-run double to make it 15-4.
On Monday, Hickman pitched all six innings, striking out five.
The World Series started with two five-team pools, each team playing four pool-play games. There are teams from Hawaii, Washington and other states from around the country. The top three teams from each group advance to the single-elimination segment of the tournament.
Even though Atlantic Shore is guaranteed a berth, a lot can still happen, even with a win Thursday. First-place teams from each pool earn a first-round bye.
"We are kind of in no man's land because, even if we win, we can be anywhere from one, two or three," Gill said. "There are a lot of scenarios still that are in play here."
In 2017, Gill's team lost to Tallahassee, Florida, in the World Series semifinals in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Obviously, these aren't the same players, but the coach is the same.
Atlantic Shore's 14U team won the World Series twice under coach Dave Geiger. But other age groups in the program have not. The 13U team are a few games away from changing that.
Atlantic Shore won the Mid-Atlantic Region and Southern New Jersey titles last month.
"We have a history of playing them. ... They are always a very well-coached, strong program, " Gill said. "We know (Thursday) will be a little measuring stick of where we stand at this point heading into the playoff round."
With the rain delay Wednesday, the Atlantic Shore players and coaches enjoyed a fun day at a local waterpark near Jamestown.
"Having this off day, the kids are having fun, it's got them a day away from baseball," Gill said. "Hopefully we refocus (Thursday), and have one of those hot streaks over the next three or four days."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
