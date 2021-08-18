Atlantic Shore closes out World Series pool play Thursday, guaranteed spot in single-elimination tournament

Dillon Singleton and Hickman each hit RBI singles to extend the lead to 5-3. Singleton, the winning pitcher, pitched 3⅓ innings with four strikeouts and allowed just two hits. Thompson came on in relief and got out of a bases-loaded jam to end the inning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the top of the fifth, TJ Santarpio doubled in Damon Herzchel for Atlantic Shore. Two more runs scored on errors, which gave Atlantic Chore a 9-3 lead. In the top of the six, Thompson had an RBI double and Colt Russo and Aidan Ralph both hit RBI singles. TJ McBall hit a two-run double to make it 15-4.

On Monday, Hickman pitched all six innings, striking out five.

The World Series started with two five-team pools, each team playing four pool-play games. There are teams from Hawaii, Washington and other states from around the country. The top three teams from each group advance to the single-elimination segment of the tournament.

Even though Atlantic Shore is guaranteed a berth, a lot can still happen, even with a win Thursday. First-place teams from each pool earn a first-round bye.

"We are kind of in no man's land because, even if we win, we can be anywhere from one, two or three," Gill said. "There are a lot of scenarios still that are in play here."