Atlantic Shore 14U regional tourney changed to double-elimination, starts Friday

The Atlantic Shore 14-and-under baseball team will not start its Babe Ruth League Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament with a three-game, pool-play as originally scheduled.
Instead, the format has been changed to double-elimination. The change happened after the team from Maryland opted out of the tournament. Also, Millville was added to the bracket after the team from Delaware dropped out.
Atlantic Shore, which hosts the event, will now open the regional tournament 4 p.m. Friday against West End (Williamsport, Pennsylvania) at Fehrle Field in Somers Point. Atlantic Shore captured the Southern New Jersey title July 16. West End was the Pennsylvania State Tournament runner-ups.
If Atlantic Shore wins, it will play the winner of Bridgewater (North New Jersey champions) and Ewing/Hopewell (Southern New Jersey runner-ups) at 10 a.m. Saturday. If Atlantic Shore loses, it heads to the losers bracket with a possibility of playing back-to-back games Monday.
The championship game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday. If necessary, a second game will be played 30 minutes after the first game is completed.
The bracket also features Monroe Township (North New Jersey runner-ups) and Altoona, which earned a first-round bye after winning the Pennsylvania State title. The champion will advance to the World Series from Aug. 14-21 in Ottumwa, Iowa.
Atlantic Shore 14U won the World Series in 2015 and 2018 under coach Dave Geiger and assistants Dennis Foreman and Lee Geiger.
The Atlantic Shore 13-and-under and 15-and-under teams also won state titles. The 13U team opens its regional pool-play against Berkeley Heights (the North New Jersey champion) 11 a.m. Friday at Seitz Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The 15U team opens its double-elimination tourney against host Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
