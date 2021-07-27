Atlantic Shore 13U wins regional tourney to qualify for Babe Ruth World Series

The Atlantic Shore 13-year-old baseball team captured the Babe Ruth Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament championship Tuesday with an 8-0 victory over Mifflin County (Pennsylvania) at Seitz Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
Atlantic Shore, which consists of players from Ventnor, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City, Somers Point and Upper Township, advances to the World Series to be played Aug. 14-21 in Jamestown, New York.
“I am very proud of this team's effort,” Atlantic Shore coach Mike Gill said. “We worked hard and just kept getting better and better. Pitching was outstanding all tournament, and the bats came alive at the right time. Total team effort. All 14 guys worked hard to get this done.”
Against Mifflin County, Atlantic Shore scored four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Matt Wagner’s solo homer in the fourth started the scoring. Wagner finished with two runs scored.
Jake Blum hit a two-run single in the fourth. Aidan Ralph earned the win, pitching 6 2/3 innings with two strikeouts. He missed out on a complete game due to the pitch-count rule.
Will Hickman doubled and singled. Colin Thompson played an error-free game at shortstop with six putouts.
Atlantic Shore had won all three of its pool-play games to earn the top seed in the regional tournament. In the semifinals Monday, Atlantic Shore trailed 6-0 but scored 18 unanswered runs to defeat Hillsborough (North Jersey State runner-up).
Atlantic Shore won the Southern New Jersey title July 13.
The World Series will start with two five-team pools. Each team will get four pool-play games. Three teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination section of the tournament.
Assistants Frank Curtin and Don Myers and Steve Myers, father and son, respectively, have helped prepare the team, Gill said earlier this month. Steve played for Atlantic Shore and went to two World Series. Curtin won a World Series title with Atlantic Shore.
