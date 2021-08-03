 Skip to main content
Atlantic Shore 13U preparing for Babe Ruth World Series; fundraiser Saturday afternoon at Vagabond in A.C.
YOUTH BASEBALL

Atlantic Shore 13U preparing for Babe Ruth World Series; fundraiser Saturday afternoon at Vagabond in A.C.

Atlantic Shore 13U in dugout (for B6 for Wednesday, Aug. 4)

The Atlantic Shore 13U baseball team celebrates in the dugout during its tournament run to the Babe Ruth World Series.

 FRANK CURTIN, PROVIDED

The Atlantic Shore 13U baseball team is headed to the Babe Ruth World Series that will be played from Aug. 14-21 in Jamestown, New York.

But there are a few things to take care of first.

Atlantic Shore, consisting of players from Linwood, Northfield, Somers Point, Upper Township, Ventnor and Brigantine, won theMid-Atlantic Region Tournament on July 27 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, with an 8-0 win over Mifflin County (Pennsylvania).

“We’ve embraced it (the gap of 18 days until the World Series),” Atlantic Shore 13U coach Mike Gill said Tuesday. “That gives us more time to fundraise. Other regions around the country have more teams, so it takes them longer to get done (their tournaments). It’ll give us time to practice, focus and ramp back up for the tournament.”

“It’s a big undertaking; that’s a story in itself. There’s booking the hotel, getting the uniforms, rental cars for the coaches, lots of things. We’ve had one practice since the region.”

Atlantic Shore will be led by right-handed pitchers Aidan Ralph and Will Hickman and left-handers TJ McBall and Dillon Singleton.

“Those guys, for 13-year-olds, they throw strikes, and that has kept us in games,” Gill said. “We entered (the region tournament) known as pitching- and defense-oriented, but the last two games the offense came around. But pitching and defense is our calling card, and if we’re going to win it’ll be because of that.”

Key infielders include third baseman Ryan Baldwin and shortstop Colin Thompson. Outfielders include John Franchini, Damon Herzchel and Bernie Hargadon.

Matt Wagner hit a solo homer in the Mid-Atlantic Region final to make it 1-0 and Jake Blum added a two-run single.

“We call the outfield the No Fly Zone because our guys catch anything in the air,” Gill said. “Offensively, top to bottom, we’re very balanced. Matt Wagner homered in the region final, and that kind of sparked everything.”

The World Series tournament will consist of 10 teams, including eight region champions, the New York state champion, and Jamestown, the host team. Each team will have four games in pool play from Aug. 14-18. Three teams from each of the two pools (the American and National divisions) will advance to the single-elimination round that starts Aug. 19. The division finals will be played Aug. 20. The championship game between the division winners is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 21.

Mid-Atlantic (called Middle Atlantic in the tournament bracket, is in the National Division, along with New England, Southeast, Pacific Northwest and Western New York (the state champion).

“We know nothing about the other teams, but they’re typically balanced,” Gill said. “We’re anticipating being pushed.”

The assistant coaches are Don Myers, son Steve Myers, and Frank Curtin. Steve Myers and Curtin both played for Gill’s 13U team.

Curtin, 21, played on Gill’s team in 2014, and the following year was part of an Atlantic Shore 14U team that won the Babe Ruth World Series.

“It’ll be great for the kids,” Curtin said. “The most important thing is to have fun, but we’re also there to win. Playing-wise, there’s nothing like it. I’ve seen pictures of the stadium (Diethrick Park), and it holds about 4,000 people. A lot of people will be there, and that’s a big deal. New York is big baseball area.

“The guys on our team all knew each other from travel ball. They all get along great.”

Saturday fundraisder

The Atlantic Shore team will have a fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House at 672 North Trenton Ave. in Atlantic City. Attendees are asked to give a donation at the door. There will be prizes, an auction, a 50-50 and signed memorabilia.

To make a donation in another way, Venmo to: @AshoreWorldSeries.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

