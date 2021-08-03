Atlantic Shore 13U preparing for Babe Ruth World Series; fundraiser Saturday afternoon at Vagabond in A.C.

The Atlantic Shore 13U baseball team is headed to the Babe Ruth World Series that will be played from Aug. 14-21 in Jamestown, New York.

But there are a few things to take care of first.

Atlantic Shore, consisting of players from Linwood, Northfield, Somers Point, Upper Township, Ventnor and Brigantine, won theMid-Atlantic Region Tournament on July 27 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, with an 8-0 win over Mifflin County (Pennsylvania).

“We’ve embraced it (the gap of 18 days until the World Series),” Atlantic Shore 13U coach Mike Gill said Tuesday. “That gives us more time to fundraise. Other regions around the country have more teams, so it takes them longer to get done (their tournaments). It’ll give us time to practice, focus and ramp back up for the tournament.”

“It’s a big undertaking; that’s a story in itself. There’s booking the hotel, getting the uniforms, rental cars for the coaches, lots of things. We’ve had one practice since the region.”

Atlantic Shore will be led by right-handed pitchers Aidan Ralph and Will Hickman and left-handers TJ McBall and Dillon Singleton.