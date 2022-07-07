Atlantic Shore 13U baseball wins state title: Youth roundup

The Atlantic Shore 13-and-under baseball team won the Southern New Jersey State Championship this weekend, finishing 4-1 in the double-elimination tournament.

Atlantic Shore features players from Brigantine, Margate, Longport, Linwood, Northfield, Upper Township and Mullica Township.

Atlantic Shore entered the final 3-0, while Hamilton/Northern Burlington was 2-1. Hamilton/ Northern Burlington won the first game 5-2, forcing a second game. But Atlantic Shore won 11-3 in the win-or-go-home game to capture another state title.

The Atlantic Shore 13U team also won state titles in 2011, 2013-18, 2020 and 2021. The team advances to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament held July 14-20 in Ventnor. The winner will advance to the Babe Ruth World Series on Aug. 10-20 in Glen Allen, Virginia.

The program advanced to three Babe Ruth World Series and captured the national championship last season in Jamestown, New York.

In the state tournament, Atlantic Shore defeated Brick American 12-1, Berlin 10-4 and Hamilton/Northern Burlington 11-2 to advance finals.

In the championship, Kam Street earned his second win of the tournament. The Brigantine resident pitched six innings, allowed five hits and struck out three. He also doubled and had two RBIs.

Tyler Buccafurni, from Northfield, went 3 for 3 with two runs. Jack Murray, of Brigantine, went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Ryan Bradly, of Linwood, hit an RBI double in the first inning.

In the five games, Brendan Mooney, of Margate, batted .500 with six hits and eight runs. Bradly also hit .500 and drove in five runs. Murray led the team with eight RBIs and batted .467. Jack Fellows batted .429.

Atlantic Shore had a team ERA of 1.48 and struck out 38 in 33 innings. Street struck out 10 in 10. Bradly pitched 8 2/3 innings, with 12 strikeouts and a 1.61 ERA. Frank Steelman and Dante Zappala both pitched well out of the bullpen,

This year's team features: Ryan Bradly (Linwood), Jack Murray (Brigantine), Frank Steelman (Upper Twp.), Kam Street (Brigantine), Dante Zappala (Northfield), Brayden Simon (Linwood), Brendan Mooney (Margate), Cole Stefano (Northfield), Dante Franchini (Linwood), Frank Holton (Longport), Jack Fellows (Upper Twp.), Jayson Harrison (Mullica), Joe Heng (Ocean City), Mike Sher (Northfield) and Tyler Buccafurni (Northfield). Atlantic Shore is coached by manager Mike Gill and assistants Don Myers, Steve Myers, Frank Curtin and Rocky Lacovara.

District 16 baseball

Carter Graves pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out three to lead the Northfield 10-and-under baseball team to a 13-8 victory over Hammonton in a District 16 tournament game Wednesday.

Logan Kallen went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs for Northfield. Gavin Sutley and Dominic Buccafurni each had two hits. For Hammonton, Caden Watson pitched 2 2/3 with three strikeouts.

Northfield will next play Stafford Township, while Hammonton will host Linwood/Somers Point. Both games are Friday. The winners will advance to the championship game.