Atlantic County Junior Football League alumni to celebrate league's past and build toward future

Atlantic County Junior Football League alumni will gather next spring to celebrate the past and build toward the future.
The ACJFL celebration will be held March 25 at Bally’s Atlantic City. Tickets cost $60.
The theme of the event is “One league for one night.” Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski will be the guest speaker. Pete Thompson, a former sports reporter at TV-40 and now a media teacher at Atlantic County Institute of Technology, will host the event. Holy Spirit High School coach A.J. Russo and retired Williamstown coach Frank Fucetola, who both coached in the ACJFL before beginning their high school careers, will be honored. The event also will recognize the many NFL players who have participated in the ACJFL.
Proceeds will benefit all of the local junior football leagues with an emphasis on training and equipment to improve player safety.
“We just wanted to get together to remember the past,” said Steve Parker of the ACJFL celebration committee, “and help raise money to rejuvenate the teams and leagues.”
Parker played for the Northfield Cardinals in the early 1960s and was a longtime coach of the Egg Harbor Orioles. Joe Calvi Jr. of the Ventnor Pirates is the committee president, and Jim Fraser, a former coach of the Linwood Panthers, is its chairman.
The ACJFL began in 1957 and has been feeder system for most of the region’s high school football teams. Teams such as the Atlantic City Dolphins and Hammonton Hawks are well-known throughout their communities.
In the past few years, the ACJFL has splintered as teams have left to join other leagues, but the teams still serve the youth in their communities.
Among the former or current NFL players to play in the ACJFL are Dino Hall (Pleasantville Tornadoes, Cleveland Browns); Joe Callahan (Absecon Blue Devils, Green Bay Packers); and Dave Klemic (Somers Point Sharks, Kansas City Chiefs).
The committee is trying to track down as many as former NFL players who played in the ACJFL as it can.
For more information, contact Parker at peldub20@parkerworld.com or visit event.acjflcelebration.com.