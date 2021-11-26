Atlantic County Junior Football League alumni to celebrate league's past and build toward future

Atlantic County Junior Football League alumni will gather next spring to celebrate the past and build toward the future.

The ACJFL celebration will be held March 25 at Bally’s Atlantic City. Tickets cost $60.

The theme of the event is “One league for one night.” Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski will be the guest speaker. Pete Thompson, a former sports reporter at TV-40 and now a media teacher at Atlantic County Institute of Technology, will host the event. Holy Spirit High School coach A.J. Russo and retired Williamstown coach Frank Fucetola, who both coached in the ACJFL before beginning their high school careers, will be honored. The event also will recognize the many NFL players who have participated in the ACJFL.

Proceeds will benefit all of the local junior football leagues with an emphasis on training and equipment to improve player safety.

“We just wanted to get together to remember the past,” said Steve Parker of the ACJFL celebration committee, “and help raise money to rejuvenate the teams and leagues.”