Atlantic City's Vince Granese, Sea Isle City's Pat Scannapieco win Hammer Row

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City Beach Patrol's Vince Granese and Sea Isle City lifeguard Pat Scannapieco won the 15th annual Hammer Row in 39 minutes, 45 seconds Thursday at Seaview Harbor beach.

Granese and Scannapieco took the lead in the second half of the race and held on to win.

The four-mile doubles row went from Seaview Harbor beach, located between Ocean City and Longport, past the Longport bridge and into the intracoastal to Margate and back.

Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey were two boat-lengths back in second place in 39:51. McGrath and Duffey were rowing on one day's rest after winning the North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row on Tuesday.

Hayden Smallwood and Bob Bechtel of Margate were third in 40:27.

John Swift, a Margate alumnus, and Matt Guerrieri, a Ventnor alumnus, were fourth in 40:40 and won the lifeguard alumni division. Atlantic City's Kyle Deroo and Raina Roche finished 12th in 42:59 and took the mixed doubles division. Margate twins Kristine and Amanda Auble placed 20th overall and won the women's division in 46:44.

Sean Geary of the Avalon Beach Patrol won the prone paddleboard division in 43:50. Harvey Cedars lifeguard Gabby Sibilia won the women's prone paddleboard division in 46:19. Eddy Okinsky of Pine Beach was the overall winner in the standup paddleboard division in 49:36. Josette Lata of Pine Beach was the women's standup paddleboard winner in 54:33.

