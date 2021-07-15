 Skip to main content
Atlantic City woman struck, killed while assisting in motor vehicle crash
Atlantic City woman struck, killed while assisting in motor vehicle crash

ATLANTIC CITY — A woman who stopped to assist in a motor vehicle crash was struck and killed Wednesday night on Absecon Boulevard, police said. 

At 9:48 p.m., officers responded to Absecon Boulevard near milepost 55 in the eastbound lanes for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A Jeep SUV being operated by a 35-year-old city woman struck the center median and became disabled in the left lane, police said in a news release. Several drivers stopped to assist in removing the woman, including Tereasa Callaway, 57, of Atlantic City.

Just then, a Toyota Camry, operated by a 19-year-old city woman, approached the crash site and lost control of her vehicle, causing those assisting in the crash to run for safety. The Camry struck the Jeep and then struck Callaway, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the Jeep and Toyota were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The Atlantic City Fire Department, Absecon Fire and Police departments, Pleasantville Police Department and New Jersey Department of Transportation assisted at the scene. Both lanes were closed for about four hours.

The crashes are under investigation by police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5744 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

