Atlantic City wins Goudy Memorial Rescue Races championship

VENTNOR — The Atlantic City Beach Patrol finished first in the two rows and won the team title of the 54th John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races on Friday at the Suffolk Avenue beach.
Atlantic City’s Kyle Deroo and Taylor Dirkes won the doubles surfboat rescue.
Teammate Vince Granese took the individual surfboat rescue, the final race of the evening.
Atlantic City scored 14 points for a dominant win. Margate, Lavallette and Sea Girt each had seven points. Using the doubles row tiebreaker, Margate took second place. Lavallette was third, and Sea Girt, from Monmouth County, finished fourth. Ventnor was fifth with five points.
Harvey Cedars swimmer Ryan Corcoran and the doubles crew of Paul Blankemeyer and Nate Humbersteen won the combination rescue.
Atlantic City’s Jack Fenton, Rick Blair and Sean Blair finished second.
Sea Girt competed at the Goudy races for the first time, and Andrew Hall of that patrol won the individual swim rescue.
Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places. Seven guards competed for each patro, because no one could be in more than one race.
The Goudy races show off the lifesaving speed and skill of the guards. Each of the four races was a simulated beach rescue. The lifeguards started from the beach and rowed or swam out to flags about 500 from shore. At the flags, they unhooked 50-pound dummies and brought them quickly back to shore to the finish line on the beach.
Twelve of the 15 beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association competed. Ventnor always invites other patrols to participate. Lavallette, Harvey Cedars, Ship Bottom, Island Beach State Park, Surf City, Normandy Beach also participated Friday night.
Ventnor won the team title in 2019, the last time it was held. Ventnor’s David Funk won the individual surfboat rescue in 2019, and Ventnor’s Jerry Roche and Matt Spiers captured the doubles race. Wildwood Crest swimmer Brett Pedersen and the crew of Jake Klecko and Pat Bakey won the combination rescue. Ocean City’s Frank Brady was first in the individual swim rescue.
The 2020 races were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
