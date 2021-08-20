Atlantic City wins Goudy Memorial Rescue Races championship

VENTNOR — The Atlantic City Beach Patrol finished first in the two rows and won the team title of the 54th John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races on Friday at the Suffolk Avenue beach.

Atlantic City’s Kyle Deroo and Taylor Dirkes won the doubles surfboat rescue.

Teammate Vince Granese took the individual surfboat rescue, the final race of the evening.

Atlantic City scored 14 points for a dominant win. Margate, Lavallette and Sea Girt each had seven points. Using the doubles row tiebreaker, Margate took second place. Lavallette was third, and Sea Girt, from Monmouth County, finished fourth. Ventnor was fifth with five points.

Harvey Cedars swimmer Ryan Corcoran and the doubles crew of Paul Blankemeyer and Nate Humbersteen won the combination rescue.

Atlantic City’s Jack Fenton, Rick Blair and Sean Blair finished second.

Sea Girt competed at the Goudy races for the first time, and Andrew Hall of that patrol won the individual swim rescue.

Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places. Seven guards competed for each patro, because no one could be in more than one race.