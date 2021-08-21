Atlantic City wins first 2 events en route to overall victory at Goudy Memorial Rescue Races in Ventnor

Atlantic City scored 14 points for a dominant win. Margate, Lavallette and Sea Girt each had seven points. Using the doubles row tiebreaker, Margate took second place. Lavallette was third and Sea Girt fourth. Ventnor was fifth with five points.

Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places. Seven guards competed for each patrol because no one could be in more than one race.

Eight of the 15 beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association competed. Ventnor always invites other patrols to participate, and Lavallette, Harvey Cedars, Ship Bottom, Island Beach State Park, Surf City and Normandy Beach accepted this year.

“We love it. It was an epic night,” Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey said. “It was a great night for us. We love this race.”

Atlantic City last won the Goudy Memorials in 2018.

Harvey Cedars swimmer Ryan Corcoran and the doubles crew of Paul Blankemeyer and Nate Humbersteen won the combination rescue.

Atlantic City swimmer Jack Fenton and the crew of Rick Blair and Sean Blair finished second.