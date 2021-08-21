Atlantic City wins 2 rowing races en route to overall victory at Goudy Memorial Rescue Races in Ventnor

VENTNOR — The Atlantic City Beach Patrol finished first in the two rows and won the team title at 54th John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races on Friday at the Suffolk Avenue beach.
The Goudy races display the lifesaving speed and skill of the guards. Each of the four races is a simulated beach rescue. The lifeguards started from the beach and rowed or swam out to flags about 500 from shore. At the flags, they unhooked 50-pound dummies and brought them quickly back to the finish line on the beach.
A.C.’s Kyle Deroo and Taylor Dirkes won the doubles surfboat rescue.
Deroo and Dirkes caught a dream wave coming to the beach and rode it about 50 yards to a clear-cut victory. Margate’s Chris Spiers and Bob Bechtel finished second.
“We had a real good start and rowed as fast as we could to catch the wave towards the end,” said Deroo, 24, the bow.
The win was Dirkes’ first in a competition against other patrols.
“It’s really a thrill,” said the 23-year-old.
Teammate Vince Granese took the individual surfboat rescue, the final race of the evening. Longport’s Mike McGrath placed second.
“There were maybe three or four of us close at the flag, and I had a good turn,” said Granese, 29. “I caught a wave and rode it. It was a good race for me, and for everybody (on the Atlantic City patrol).”
Atlantic City scored 14 points for a dominant win. Margate, Lavallette and Sea Girt each had seven points. Using the doubles row tiebreaker, Margate took second place. Lavallette was third and Sea Girt fourth. Ventnor was fifth with five points.
Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places. Seven guards competed for each patrol because no one could be in more than one race.
Eight of the 15 beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association competed. Ventnor always invites other patrols to participate, and Lavallette, Harvey Cedars, Ship Bottom, Island Beach State Park, Surf City and Normandy Beach accepted this year.
“We love it. It was an epic night,” Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey said. “It was a great night for us. We love this race.”
Atlantic City last won the Goudy Memorials in 2018.
Harvey Cedars swimmer Ryan Corcoran and the doubles crew of Paul Blankemeyer and Nate Humbersteen won the combination rescue.
Atlantic City swimmer Jack Fenton and the crew of Rick Blair and Sean Blair finished second.
In the combination rescue, each team’s swimmer goes to the flag and dips it, signaling the launching of his rowing teammates. The swimmer then unhooks the dummy and starts back toward shore. He meets the crew and tosses the dummy into the boat. The crew rows to the beach, and one one guard jumps out and takes the dummy over the line.
Sea Girt, of Monmouth County, competed at the Goudy races for the first time, and Andrew Hall of that patrol won the individual swim rescue. Avalon’s Dolan Grisbaum was second.
Hall is a rising senior swimmer at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and a Red Bank Regional High School graduate.
“After I got through the breakers (at the beginning), I looked around and saw I was ahead, and I went for it,” said Hall, 21.
Ventnor won the team title in 2019, the last time the Goudy races were held. Ventnor’s David Funk won the individual surfboat rescue in 2019, and Ventnor’s Jerry Roche and Matt Spiers captured the doubles race. Wildwood Crest swimmer Brett Pedersen and the crew of Jake Klecko and Pat Bakey won the combination rescue in 2019. Ocean City’s Frank Brady was first in the individual swim rescue.
The event honors the late Goudy, a former Ventnor Beach Patrol Chief.
Team scoring: 1. Atlantic City 14; 2. Margate 7; 3. Lavallette 7; 4. Sea Girt 7; 5. Ventnor 5; 6. (tie) Harvey Cedars and Avalon 5; 8. Brigantine (4); 9. Longport 4; 10. Island Beach State Park 2;
Doubles surfboat rescue: 1. Atlantic City (Kyle Deroo-Taylor Dirkes); 2. Margate (Chris Spiers-Bob Bechtel); 3. Brigantine (Jack Savell-Joe Savell); 4. Ventnor (Matt Spiers-Joe Callahan); 5. Lavallette (Scott Darby-Kyle Nalewicki).
Individual swim rescue: 1. Andrew Hall, Sea Girt; 2. Dolan Grisbaum, Avalon; 3. Ben Dupree, Lavallette; 4. Aidan DeBiasi, Island Beach State Park; 5. Zach Vasser, Margate.
Combination rescue: 1. Harvey Cedars (Ryan Corcoran, Paul Blankemeyer-Nate Humbersteen); 2. Atlantic City (Jack Fenton, Rick Blair-Sean Blair); 3. Lavallette (Sean Rave, Jack Caucino-Joe Caucino); 4. Sea Girt (Matt Silvestri, Nick Scaturo-Matt Zane); 5. Brigantine (Michael Brooks, JR Henry-Scott Betson).
Individual surfboat rescue: 1. Vince Granese, Atlantic City; 2. Mike McGrath, Longport; 3. David Funk, Ventnor; 4. Hayden Smallwood, Margate; 5. Jack Glomb, Avalon.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
