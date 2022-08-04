Atlantic City Triathlon set for Sunday

The 12th annual Atlantic City Triathlon will take place Sunday.

About 1,200-plus athletes are expected to compete in the event that will start at Bader Field, which features two main distances or courses — the Olympic Triathlon and the Sprint Triathlon.

The Olympic consists of a 1-mile swim, a 22-mile bike ride and a 10-kilometer (6.2 miles) run. The Sprint consists of a quarter-mile swim, an 11-mile bike ride and a 5-kilometer-run (3.1 miles). These two also include a relay option.

There are also other races — the Sprint Duathlon (2-mile run, 11-mile bike ride and 5-kilometer run), the Sprint Aquabike (quarter-mile swim and 11-mile bike ride), the Olympic Duathlon (2-mile run, 22-mile bike ride and 10-kilometer run) and the Olympic Aquabike (1-mile swim and 22-mile bike ride).

Athletes will swim in the back bay off Bader Field, bike along U.S. Route 40/322 and the Atlantic City Expressway and run over the North Albany Avenue bridge onto the Boardwalk.

DelMoSports hosts the event.

"We love producing in Atlantic City," said Steve Del Monte, the founder and chief executive officer of DelMoSports, which organizes many endurance races in the area, including Escape the Cape Triathlon in Cape May, Tri the Wildwoods, Crest Best Run/Swim Fest in Wildwood Crest and Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City.

"It gives us a very unique opportunity to give people a big-city race down the shore. That's what we consider this race," added Del Monte, noting the athletes compete along the many great venues, beaches and Boardwalk in the resort.

"It's just a very unique landscape to do these types of things. We are just super grateful we are allowed to do this and bring a lot of people to Atlantic City and celebrate health and wellness."

Del Monte, who is a Wildwood Crest resident and Wildwood Catholic High School graduate, expects the event to go “perfectly." A very high heat index is expected Sunday, but the race will start at 6:30 a.m. and will end around 10. Those high temperatures will not be too much of an issue, Del Monte said.

"Before the heat really pours on, these athletes are done," Del Monte said. "The athletes are prepared for the conditions. This isn't unlike any other normal race day in the summer. It's hot, and everyone knows it."

There will be plenty of local athletes in the event, Del Monte said. Many others are from North Jersey and the Philadelphia area.

About 25% to 30% of the athletes from Sunday's event will compete in the Ironman 70.3, set for Sept. 10, Del Monte said. The Ironman course is basically the same except longer, which is the reason Sunday's event is considered great preparation.

The half Ironman is a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run.

"There are a lot of similarities between this and Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City," Del Monte said.

"We are grateful to the city of Atlantic City, the (South Jersey Transportation Authority), the city of Pleasantville and the surrounding communities for giving us this opportunity," he added.