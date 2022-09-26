Atlantic City to host USRowing indoor championships, coaches convention in February

Atlantic City will become the capital of indoor rowing in America in February.

Former state Sen. William L. Gormley and a team of key partners will bring the USRowing Indoor Rowing Championships to the Atlantic City Convention Center from Feb. 3-5. Hundreds of rowers from around the country will participate.

USRowing is excepted to make an official announcement Tuesday.

Gormley had the idea to bring the competition to A.C. and has partnered with others to form the Atlantic City Indoor Rowing Association. Gormley is the ACIRA's president.

Indoor rowing is done on ergometer rowing machines that measure the speed of the rower. Nearly always, the machines are used by rowers for indoor practice in the offseason and on rainy days. But the "erg scores" of high school and college athletes are documented, so indoor rowing is also a competition all its own.

"When I had the idea for this, a few things gave me the idea," Gormley said Monday. "I've been impressed with the convention center, focusing on things like AAU basketball and pickleball, and I said, 'Wow, those events really work in the building because of the amount of space you need.'

"There's no other county in America more into rowing than this area. If you go back to about 1970 and look at what Doc (Dr. John) Holland and Stan Bergman started, nearly everyone has done rowing, whether it's lifeguard rowing or a scull. We do this better than anyone else is the country. Why don't I merge them with the convention center."

The plan is to have 100 ergometer machines in the center for the competition, plus 25 others for the competitors to use for practice.

One of Gormley's partners is Dan Garbutt, a former Atlantic City High School (1997) and Princeton University rower who was the Old Dominion University women's rowing coach for 14 years. Garbutt, a member of the U.S. National Rowing Team in 1998, is now a teacher and rowing and swimming coach at Norfolk Academy in Virginia.

"Indoor rowing competitions are always a part of high school and collegiate rowing," Garbutt said. "Probably the most well-known is the Crash-B, which they've had for about 40 years in Boston. We'll have 80 different categories in male and female rowing, including lifeguards, alumni, age groups, lightweight rowing and team events.

"There'll be a chance for people not associated with rowing to participate. The standard distance is 2,000 meters, but we'll have 500-meter races and even races with 10 to 15 strokes. At that distance, it's anyone's game. The team events (combining the erg scores of two, four or eight rowers from a team) will make it like racing on the water."

Garbutt said the Indoor Rowing Championships will be a combined event with a rowing health and fitness expo and the USRowing Coaches Convention going on at the same time and place.

"When I called Dan Garbutt, it's almost like he was waiting for my call," Gormley said. "Our venue is incredibly well-suited for this event. We have lined up a great board of directors. One is David Banks, and this is important because of Atlantic City. You want to make sure that you develop a good urban rowing program, that we raise funds and look at programs that provide opportunities to expand rowing to the inner city to a great degree.

"David Banks is a two-time Olympian, rowed for Stanford, a graduate of Stanford University. He's African American and lives in Oakland. He's the person that we're going to work with in terms of urban rowing."

Gormley said that the competition and the Coaches Convention should be successful together.

"We've got the best region in the country, great rowers. We have a great facility. So it was pretty easy for me to come up with the idea. I really believe that when you put the best in this region together, we can compete with anybody, and I'm sure that this will be the best event USRowing ever had. I think everybody's excited about it ,and I think we've got enough time that we'll be able to do it well."

Indoor rowing as a competitive sport isn't new to the area. The Greenhead Sprints, held annually in early March in Brigantine, is a competition among high school rowers and others.