Atlantic City to host pickleball tourney in Sept. 2022

The Atlantic City Convention Center will host the Atlantic City Pickleball Open Indoor Championships on Sept. 19-24, 2022, the resort's Sports Commission announced Thursday.

After partnering up with Pickleball Entertainment Consultants LLC, the Atlantic City Sports Commission was able to sign a three-year deal to hold the event in the resort through 2024.

The 2022 event will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and ping-pong, and is played with a modified tennis net on a badminton court. In 2020, 4.2 million people played pickleball across the country compared to 3.46 million in 2019, according to the 2021 Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s Topline Participation Report.

That 21.3% increase from 2019 to 2020 is the highest of any sport.