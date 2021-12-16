Atlantic City to host pickleball tourney in Sept. 2022

The Atlantic City Convention Center will host the Atlantic City Pickleball Open Indoor Championships on Sept. 19-24, 2022, the resort's Sports Commission announced Thursday.
After partnering up with Pickleball Entertainment Consultants LLC, the Atlantic City Sports Commission was able to sign a three-year deal to hold the event in the resort through 2024.
The 2022 event will be shown on CBS Sports Network.
Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and ping-pong, and is played with a modified tennis net on a badminton court. In 2020, 4.2 million people played pickleball across the country compared to 3.46 million in 2019, according to the 2021 Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s Topline Participation Report.
That 21.3% increase from 2019 to 2020 is the highest of any sport.
“There was no question as to where we wanted to host the world’s largest indoor Pickleball event," Pickleball For All Executive Director Jim Ludwig said in a statement. "We enjoy the excitement of Atlantic City and all it has to offer. The local players have been so helpful, and we are excited to have them as part of our team to create an event the community will be proud of year after year.”
Atlantic City expects to welcome more than 10,800 athletes and spectators for this event, the release said. The resorts expects to make over $7.8 million, and book more than 6,000 hotel rooms over the week-long event.
“Pickleball is a fast-growing sport across the country, and we are fortunate enough to host this premier sporting event here in Atlantic City for the first time,” Meet AC and Atlantic City Sports Commission President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Sieg said . “We look forward to hosting athletes and spectators of all demographics to our world-class destination.”
