 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City stand-up paddleboard series names its champions
0 comments
PADDLEBOARD RACING

Atlantic City stand-up paddleboard series names its champions

{{featured_button_text}}
Paddleobard photo for B2 for Monday, Sept. 20

Paddleboard racers make their way along the intracoastal waterway of Atlantic City and Ventnor during the SUP AC Series finale Saturday.

 Provided

Darryl Heale, of Toms River, and Andrea Kahikina, of Hawaii and Philadelphia, were the overall winners of the final SUP AC standup paddleboard race of the season Saturday.

The eighth annual SUP AC Series consisted of one race each month from May through September. All the races were 6 miles on a loop course in the intra-coastal waterway of Atlantic City and Ventnor.

Heale, who was the overall winner Saturday in 1 hour, 4 minutes, 34 seconds, also clinched the Elite Men’s Division season points championship.

Josette Lata, of Pine Beach, finished third for the women Saturday and won the Elite Women’s season title. Kahikina was the female winner Saturday and placed second in the division for the season.

Mike Naughton and Aryana Perez, both of Philadelphia, won their respective Masters (ages 50-60) divisions Saturday and clinched the season titles.

Guy Peterson, of Long Beach Island, finished first for the fifth straight time this season in the Grandmasters (60 and over) Division and won the season championship.

Final season standings

Elite Men — 1. Darryl Heale 3,100; 2. Justin Adams 2,600; Chris Proudlove 2,000.

Elite Women — 1. Josette Lata 2,400; 2. Andrea Kahikina 1,800; 3. Julia Monaco 1,000.

Masters Men — 1. Mike Naughton 1,500; 2. Gabriel Perez 1,100; 3. Eddy Okinsky 1,000.

Masters Women — 1. Aryana Perez 2,000; 2. Jill Denyes 1,400; 3. Sybil Sorrea 800.

Grandmasters — 1. Guy Peterson 5,000; 2. Lawrence Goldstein 3,600; 3. Don Finn 3,200.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News