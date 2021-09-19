Atlantic City stand-up paddleboard series names its champions

Darryl Heale, of Toms River, and Andrea Kahikina, of Hawaii and Philadelphia, were the overall winners of the final SUP AC standup paddleboard race of the season Saturday.

The eighth annual SUP AC Series consisted of one race each month from May through September. All the races were 6 miles on a loop course in the intra-coastal waterway of Atlantic City and Ventnor.

Heale, who was the overall winner Saturday in 1 hour, 4 minutes, 34 seconds, also clinched the Elite Men’s Division season points championship.

Josette Lata, of Pine Beach, finished third for the women Saturday and won the Elite Women’s season title. Kahikina was the female winner Saturday and placed second in the division for the season.

Mike Naughton and Aryana Perez, both of Philadelphia, won their respective Masters (ages 50-60) divisions Saturday and clinched the season titles.

Guy Peterson, of Long Beach Island, finished first for the fifth straight time this season in the Grandmasters (60 and over) Division and won the season championship.

Final season standings

Elite Men — 1. Darryl Heale 3,100; 2. Justin Adams 2,600; Chris Proudlove 2,000.